News: Long Island Sound Views: 13,990 SF Office Space Sublease at 383 Main Avenue, Norwalk, CT Represented by Choyce Peterson | CitizenWire

NORWALK, Conn. /CitizenWire/ -- Choyce Peterson, Inc. (www.choycepeterson.com), a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm, announced they are exclusively representing a 13,990 square foot office suite available for sublease in the MerrittView building at 383 Main Avenue in Norwalk, CT. Choyce Peterson Principal John Hannigan, Vice President Adam Cognetta, and Vice President Charlene O'Connell comprise the brokerage team.



MerrittView offers a full range of amenities which include a newly renovated fitness center and cafeteria, ample covered parking, shuttle service to the South Norwalk and Merritt 7 train stations, 24-hour attended access, and an expansive Executive Conference Room. In addition, the MerrittView building provides a convenient location at Exits 40A/B on the Merritt Parkway and 3 miles to Exit 15 of I-95.



The office space is located on the 7th floor, offering expansive views across Norwalk and Long Island Sound. The recently renovated space incorporates 22 offices and an open area for 34 workstations. There are also three conference rooms, a new kitchen, and if requested, furniture. The sublease term is through September 2025, and the landlord, Empire State Realty Trust, is open to a direct deal as well.



Hannigan commented, "We are pleased to represent a nicely-appointed suite with an abundance of offices and conference rooms; coupled with furniture, this presents a tremendous value for prospective tenants. As a tenant ourselves in the building for over six years, we have experienced first-hand the positive attributes of this professionally run, Class A building which offers top tier amenities with great highway and train access."



About Choyce Peterson



Choyce Peterson, Inc., a full service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with offices in Norwalk, CT and Rye Brook, NY, was founded in 1997 and has negotiated millions of square feet of transactions in 42 states and Canada. The Choyce Peterson process delivers comprehensive and creative real estate solutions to ensure clients derive maximum value from their real estate decisions.



Learn more: https://www.choycepeterson.com/property/383-main-ave



MEDIA CONTACT:

John Hannigan

Principal

Choyce Peterson, Inc.

(203) 961-8175

jhannigan@choycepeterson.com

www.choycepeterson.com



MULTIMEDIA:



IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0429s2p-MerrittView-300dpi.jpg



Photo courtesy of CoStar with permission from ESRT.



Learn More: https://www.choycepeterson.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.