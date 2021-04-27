News: By Light Professional IT Services LLC Achieves NSA Trusted Integrator Listing | CitizenWire

By Light trusted to provide Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) system integration development and support services

MCLEAN, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light) announced today that it has achieved Trusted Integrator status within the National Security Agency's (NSA) Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program. In addition to our ISO9001, 20000-1 and 27001 registrations and CMMI Level 3 Dev and Services ratings, we demonstrated the staff and processes necessary to architect, design, integrate, test, document, field, and support systems that meet the requirements of the CSfC program.



Trusted Integrator status enables NSA, Authorizing Officials (AOs)/Designated Approving Authorities (DAAs) to utilize By Light's System Integration Development and Support Services for lifecycle CSfC solution support.



"CSfC's use of conforming commercial products in layered solutions to protect National Security Systems (NSS) data improves design, integration, and deployment timelines," says Jeff Adelman, By Light Vice President of Integration Services. "But the solution does not end with deployment; sustainment actions including continuous testing and security incident response are critical to the lifecycle success of any CSfC Capability Package implementation."



Trusted Integrator status complements By Light's capabilities in tactical and strategic networking, cloud architecture, cyber security, and synthetic training environments.



About By Light



By Light Professional IT Services LLC, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated systems integrator that provides secure, turn-key systems by incorporating exceptional engineering, project management, telecommunications, and cyber capabilities to safeguard mission success. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge in the DoD, DISA, and other US Government agencies, By Light successfully implements technical solutions that integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit http://www.bylight.com/.



