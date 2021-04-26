News: TheSheriffApp.com announces a formal agreement with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office (Ga.) to build a new custom mobile app to serve local citizens | CitizenWire

FORSYTH, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- TheSheriffApp.com, a leading Alabama-based mobile app development company, today announced a new agreement to design and deploy a custom-built mobile app for service by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The new mobile app will be free for citizens of Monroe County and surrounding areas to download.



The mobile app will be available for download by mid-June 2021 and will provide features such as: truly anonymous tip reporting, jail inmate search and sex offender mapping. The mobile app will also allow the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to send push notifications to app users to inform them of dangerous weather, traffic, road closures, crime and other notification alerts important to local public safety.



Unlike other app development companies, TheSheriffApp.com provides iOS and Android data integration into mobile app features to enhance the user experience and provide real-time information to citizens.



"We are honored to 'serve those who serve' by equipping law enforcement, and other public service agencies, with a communication platform that delivers increased partnerships, transparency and engagement with the communities they serve," said CEO, Eric Halverson. "Our technologies provide real-time information important to the Monroe County, Ga. community about local crime, public safety and truly anonymous tip reporting so citizens can assist law enforcement in fighting crime."



"Another unique feature we offer is integrated sex offender mapping. This highly valued feature provides a simple and effective way for citizens to be aware of registered sex offenders in and around their communities."



More information: https://thesheriffapp.com/.



About TheSheriffApp.com®:



Based in Opelika, Alabama, TheSheriffApp.com has built and deployed over 500 custom mobile apps for public service agencies across the country. TheSheriffApp.com has developed numerous proprietary solutions to help increase communication and partnership between public service agencies and the citizens they serve.



TheSheriffApp.com ( https://www.thesheriffapp.com/ ), a service of OCV LLC, offers best-in-class affordable custom app development for public service agencies such as sheriff offices, police departments, fire departments, public health agencies and city & county governments.



Learn More: https://thesheriffapp.com/

