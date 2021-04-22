News: The Central Valley joins the technology revolution – 5G IS LIVE IN FRESNO | CitizenWire

FRESNO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The City of Fresno has been a leader in ushering wireless connectivity in the central valley and has opened its doors to the deployment of 5G. The City of Fresno, together with XG Communities created a transparent process in order to push forward the deployment of small cells for all carriers.



"5G is a huge step forward for the City of Fresno," Mayor Jerry Dyer said. "This next generation technology will improve online access for our residents and boost the City's economic development by creating opportunities for businesses currently here, looking to locate here, or even those exploring telecommuting options. As we move ahead with our partners XG Communities and Verizon, I see the continued 5G deployment as another part of my One Fresno vision that will help bring all of Fresno together."



The groundwork has been laid for efficient, city-wide scaled deployment, which utilizes assets in the right of way, fiber and conduit. "We are excited to turn up the new Verizon network and extend the benefits of speed, coverage and new applications to the citizens of Fresno, more than any other time history, connectivity is critical, we must provide access for our citizens," said Bryon Horn, CIO, City of Fresno.



XG Communities is executing the construction of the network to meet the goal of bringing small cells to this area. Monnie McGaffigan, President XG, said, "5G is considered one of the largest civil engineering projects in the world right now and the City of Fresno is capitalizing on the benefits the technology will bring."



The new 5G network is foundational for smart city initiatives, speed and enhanced connectivity. The network is now live in several areas of the community with over 100 small cell sites on air and more to come. The project will ultimately cover the entire City with multiple carriers. Verizon has been the first carrier to aggressively deploy in the City of Fresno.



About Fresno:



City of Fresno is in the Top 10 Largest Cities in California by population with around 522,000+ residents. The city has become an economic hub of the San Joaquin Valley and it is 24th for most livable city in the US for people 35 and under.



With a robust public infrastructure, Fresno = Quality Lifestyle, with a low cost of living and numerous National Parks.



About XG Communities



XG is a premier provider of small cell engineering services and comprehensive wireless strategies in the Right-of-Way. The hallmark of the company lies in providing A&E services and bringing construction projects to fruition. We utilize skilled in-house resources to execute a range of projects, while providing real-time updates. Our turnkey services ensure efficient and effective deployments tailored to meet local requirements, safety guidelines, and industry standards.



For more information, please visit https://www.xgcommunities.com/.



For media queries, contact:

XG Communities LLC

(949) 514-4617

info@xgcommunities.com



Learn More: http://xgcommunities.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.