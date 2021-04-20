News: The Digital Human Polyglots, Have Replaced The Human News Anchors At The Daily Scrum News | CitizenWire

A revolutionary step has been taken by the news network The Daily Scrum News to make AI news anchors the cornerstone of their daily broadcasts

WINNIPEG, Canada /CitizenWire/ -- From two dimensional avatars with robotic voices to fully digital synthetic humans, technology within the last ten years have grown by leaps and bounds. The recent start up, The Daily Scrum News using AI News Anchors is truly revolutionary. The unique concept of Digital Synthetic Humans reading news is both striking and a step into a decade of technological possibilities. The AI, with its perfection in presentation and in most cases, are undetectable from their voices, skin texture and down to their mannerisms.



The Daily Scrum News happens to be the only digital news organization within Canada and the United States utilizing Digital Synthetic News Anchors as their predominant spokespeople. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the primary focus of the news network is to cover Canadian Politics while touching on significant events happening within the United States and around the globe.



A believer of honest reporting and a humanistic outlook in their news presentation while housing one of North America's largest job sections. The Daily Scrum News has stepped in the new era of embracing technology. Their usage of the Digital Synthetic Humans happens to be the best proof that they are looking to the future while offering a legitimate way for some of the world's most renowned anchors to extend their distinguished careers.



The Daily Scrum News engaged the top AI companies from around the world to implement their vision. They chose to work with a company in the UK that revolutionized the digital synthetic human industry and is responsible for producing iconic projects for David Beckham and Snoop Dogg. The Daily Scrum News will change the future of Canadian news broadcasting and continue to explore the limitless possibilities of Digital Synthetic AI Humans.



About The Daily Scrum News:



This organization was founded by Donovan Ralph Martin, (C.E.O.) in the year 2018. They had published their first article in the year 2019. For delivering unbiased news without the rhetoric, the company has a bright outlook for 2021.



For more information, please visit https://www.thedailyscrum.ca/



MULTIMEDIA:



*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/a31WQd_euK8



*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0420s2p-dmartin-300dpi.jpg



*Caption: CEO Donovan Martin



Disclaimer: No celebrity endorsement claimed or implied.



Learn More: https://www.thedailyscrum.ca/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.