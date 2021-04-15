News: Los Angeles and Las Vegas Are the US Cities with The Most Searches for Court Records | CitizenWire

WILMINGTON, Del. /CitizenWire/ -- Los Angeles and Las Vegas are the cities where the most searches to a leading court records website originate from. Data taken from www.courtrecords.us.org shows that other areas which have seen the largest numbers of searches include Houston, New York, and Dallas.



CourtRecords.us.org, the leading court records and data site, has studied the site's data around searches and where they have come from to compile a list of the most searched cities in the US.



The Top 10 list in full is:

1. Los Angeles

2. Las Vegas

3. Houston

4. New York

5. Dallas

6. Chicago

7. Phoenix

8. Denver

9. Atlanta

10. Philadelphia



The Top 10 states which court records searches originate from are:

1. California

2. Florida

3. Texas

4. Ohio

5. Illinois

6. Arizona

7. Georgia

8. North Carolina

9. Pennsylvania

10. Michigan



Using Court Records is a great way to find out information on a variety of subjects. You can use them to search yourself to make sure that the correct information is in the public domain, to reconnect with friends you may have lost touch with, and to look up your neighbors if you have concerns about them.



CourtRecords.us.org is your place to go when you want court records. Whether it's federal court records you want or just general public court records, they are the experts at doing a court records search.



Whether you are trying to screen dates you meet online, keep tabs on who your children are hanging out with, or just curious about the people in your neighborhood, CourtRecords.us.org is your central place. Their records are constantly updated with new information. You can trust them to let you know what's going on with the people who want to be a part of your life.



