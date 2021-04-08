News: Provident Funding Partners with Lender Price | CitizenWire

Provident Funding – The Mortgage Price Leader Brings Their Industry Leading Pricing to The Marketplace

PASADENA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Lender Price, a provider of mortgage loan pricing and origination technology, announced today that Provident Funding has joined the Lender Price Marketplace. Provident Funding has been committed to the wholesale channel since inception in 1992. The Lender Price Marketplace user base has doubled over the past 12 months with more than 5,700 brokers.



Provident Funding's management team is "excited to make our industry leading price more transparent and available by using the Marketplace! We remain committed to brokers' success and thank them for recognizing the advantage our pricing gives them!"



"We're looking forward to our partnership with Provident Funding, who is one of the leading wholesale lenders and is well known as a price leader," said Dawar Alimi, CEO and founder of Lender Price. "Our Marketplace platform's ability to support a myriad of lenders and programs is one reason that brokers come to our Marketplace to find the most competitive deals for their customers such as those offered by Provident Funding."



About Lender Price



Lender Price is a California-based big data technology innovator and developer of digital mortgage lending technology, including the Digital Lending point-of-sale (POS) tool and an advanced product, pricing & eligibility (PPE) engine. Lender Price provides all types of mortgage lending institutions - wholesale and correspondent lenders, banks, credit unions and mortgage brokers - with advanced technology designed to eliminate friction, increase transparency, and effectively engage with borrowers.



More information about Lender Price and Marketplace can be found at: http://www.lenderprice.com/ and https://lenderprice.com/marketplace/



About Provident Funding



Provident Funding is a nationwide direct mortgage lender and servicer. Founded in 1992, Provident Funding has created a customer-oriented culture with an experienced team of highly trained mortgage experts. Since inception, Provident Funding has maintained a firm commitment to a low-cost business model which allows for cost savings to be passed on to customers through industry-leading rates. This has earned Provident Funding a solid industry reputation as The Mortgage Price Leader.



Learn More: https://lenderprice.com/

