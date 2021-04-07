News: Full Spectrum Operations (FSO) Awarded NOAA NMITS Blanket Purchase Agreement | CitizenWire

FAIRFAX, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Full Spectrum Operations, LLC (FSO), an SBA-approved, Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture (JV) between American Communications Solutions LLC (ACS), and By Light Professional IT Services LLC (By Light), has been awarded a Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) for National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Mission IT Services (NMITS), a small business set-aside agreement with a 10-year lifespan valued at $2.1 billion.



The BPA utilizes General Services Administration's (GSA) IT Schedule 70 and is administered by a joint effort from the NOAALink Program Office and Acquisition and Grants Office's (AGO) Corporate Services Acquisition Division.



NMITS enables NOAA to procure mission and mission support information technology (IT) services and tools across a wide range of support areas, to include enterprise services, system and application administration, cloud migration, data and voice network services, information assurance and cybersecurity.



"As a Veteran Owned Small Business, FSO is honored to have the opportunity to provide the full scope of enterprise IT services, applications, enterprise and cloud computing, data and voice network services, cybersecurity and information assurance capabilities to support the NOAA mission," said John M. Schleifer, Managing Member of FSO and President and CEO of ACS.



According to Bob Stanton, By Light Vice President, "NOAA NMITS will leverage the skills and capabilities ACS and By Light have refined in our Software Development Center, our Satellite Operations team, and Cyberspace Operations team, among others. We look forward to addressing the many complex requirements that NOAA will require to drive their mission for the next 10 years."



About Full Spectrum Operations (FSO):



FSO is a CVE-verified, Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) based in Fairfax Station, VA, that provides information technology, cybersecurity, engineering, and operational support services to customers in the Federal Government. FSO is an SBA-approved, Mentor-Protégé JV between ACS (Protégé), and By Light (Mentor), a large business.



About American Communications Solutions (ACS):



ACS, the Managing Partner of FSO, is a CVE-verified SDVOSB currently providing IT, cybersecurity, engineering, software development, and operational and training support services to customers in the Federal Government.



About By Light Professional IT Services LLC:



By Light, headquartered in McLean, VA, is an ISO 9001, 20000-1, and 27001 registered and CMMI Level 3 rated IT service provider specializing in innovative end-to-end software and systems development, security, administration, and management for complex projects and enterprise programs. Founded by industry professionals with extensive knowledge of Federal Government service, By Light's technical solutions integrate commercial best practices to meet the needs of government. For more information, visit http://www.bylight.com/.



This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.