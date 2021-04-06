News: Portland, Oregon-based Western Machine Works Expands its Hydro Power Capabilities with the Hiring of Industry Pro, Rob Adams | CitizenWire

PORTLAND, Ore. /CitizenWire/ -- Western Machine Works, an engineering-focused equipment service and maintenance provider based in Portland, Oregon is pleased to announce the hiring of Rob Adams as a dedicated Hydro specialist, sales engineer to provide in-depth knowledge and expertise to its hydro clients.



Rob brings more than 13 years of experience in the Hydroelectric power industry. Previously with PGE (Portland General Electric), Rob was appointed primary maintenance engineer and was tasked to oversee the project management of hydro turbine and generator overhauls. Prior to PGE, Rob worked with Southern California Edison as a field engineer, and with Delaval Turbine/Engine division in California and overseas.



"Rob Adams is the ideal Hydro Sales Engineer to fuel our growth in the industry. He has the technical expertise, business growth mindset, and solid reputation in the hydro industry. I have worked with Rob on previous projects, and I know first-hand that what sets him apart is his work ethic. We are excited to work with Rob in building and growing relationships with the hydro power providers, O&Ms and OEM clients," said Frank Van Liew, President of Western Machine Works, LLC.



"I am pleased to work for Western Machine and look forward in helping fellow utility peers on repairing their vintage hydro components to ensure long-term reliability," Rob Adams added.



Hydropower accounts for over 90% of all electricity that comes from renewable resources, producing more than 90,000 megawatts of electricity annually. In the Northwest, up to 80% of electricity is produced by hydropower each year.



To learn more, visit: https://westernmachine.com/industries/hydro-power-services/.



About Western Machine Works:



Western Machine Works was founded in 1985 in Portland, Oregon, specializing in equipment repair, upgrades, and manufacture of heavy machinery, including critical hydro components such as turbine runners, wicket gates, turbine shafts, gate shift rings, and other precision equipment.



Visit https://westernmachine.com/ for more information.



