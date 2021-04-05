News: Los Angeles-Based CPA Firm Receives High Praise from Accounting Today | CitizenWire

PASADENA, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- KROST CPAs and Consultants, Los Angeles-based firm, receives two new accolades from Accounting Today, Top 100 Firms and Fastest-Growing Firms in the U.S.



New to the list, KROST, ranked No. 78, with an 80.08% change in revenue from last year. Additionally, the firm ranked No. 11 on the Regional Leaders on the West Coast which includes firms in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The average firm growth was 7.59%, which KROST surpassed with the highest percent change.



KROST ranked No. 1 in the fastest-growing firms list. Accounting Today's Top 100 Firms and Regional Leaders is an annual ranking that recognizes the largest tax and accounting firms by revenue, both nationwide and in specific regions.



"The Regional Leaders on the West Coast, which are usually among the top three groups in performance, dropped into the middle of the pack in terms of growth rate, but nonetheless reported higher revenues from 2020 than in 2019, despite the loss of Squar Milner, which merged into national firm Baker Tilly late in the year. That was thanks in no small part to the addition of KROST, a new entry to the Top 100 Firms and the fastest growing firm in this year's report, as well as OUM & Co., which is new to the regional list this year." - Accounting Today.



"It means a great deal to us to receive these two awards from Accounting Today. It has been a difficult year for our entire industry. The pandemic forced many of us to change our strategies and shift priorities. Despite the circumstances, we were fortunate to be able to grow our firm and rise to the challenges of 2020," said Greg Kniss, Managing Principal at KROST.



ABOUT KROST CPAS & CONSULTANTS



Established in 1939 in Pasadena, California, KROST is a full-service certified public accounting and consulting firm serving clients across various industries in the areas of tax, accounting, consulting, assurance and advisory, M&A and capital markets, corporate tax incentives, and wealth management.



For more information about KROST, please visit: https://www.krostcpas.com/.



Learn More: https://www.krostcpas.com/

