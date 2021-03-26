News: Cybersecurity Consulting Firm, Aristi Technologies, Accredited as a CMMC Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) | CitizenWire

HERNDON, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Aristi Technologies, Inc. announced that it is among the first firms to become an accredited Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Third-Party Assessor Organization (C3PAO) and Registered Provider Organization (RPO) by the CMMC Accreditation Body (CMMC-AB). C3PAOs are the only organizations authorized to conduct CMMC assessments.



The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) created the CMMC program to enhance the protection of sensitive data, namely, controlled unclassified information (CUI) and federal contract information (FCI), within the Defense Department's multi-tiered supply chain of more than 300,000 companies. CMMC is specifically designed for small and mid-sized suppliers as they are more vulnerable to cyber threats in the supply chain.



These small and mid-sized contractors are increasingly being targeted by nation-state attackers; they have limited internal resources and cybersecurity expertise to adequately secure their systems and safeguard sensitive customer data.



"Aristi is honored to achieve C3PAO and RPO credentials, demonstrating our commitment to the CMMC program in supporting the DoD's mission to secure the defense supply chain," said Neel Gopalani, Aristi's vice president, and a CMMC-AB Registered Practitioner (RP). "Our CMMC practice is a natural extension of our cybersecurity compliance and assessment services that we've provided for more than a decade."



Over the last year, Aristi has helped small and mid-sized government contractors prepare for complying with CMMC security requirements. Aristi's CMMC consulting services include: boundary scoping, gap assessments, remediation support, security documentation and readiness assessments. As a C3PAO and RPO, Aristi will continue to help federal contractors effectively navigate the DoD's new cybersecurity certification process.



About Aristi Technologies



Aristi Technologies is a cybersecurity consulting firm based in the Washington DC metro area. For more than a decade, it's provided cybersecurity risk and compliance services to organizations, nationwide, including federal agencies, government contractors, and cloud-service providers.



Aristi delivers tailored and affordable solutions to achieve compliance with federal cyber compliance standards including National Institute of Standards & Technology (NIST) 800-53, NIST 800-171 (the core of the CMMC framework), Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) and Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP).



MEDIA CONTACT:

Neel Gopalani

of Aristi

+1-703-459-6268

cmmc@aristitech.com



Learn More: https://www.aristitech.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.