News: AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) Contracted by The State of Louisiana to Provide Medical and Surgical Staff to Support 400+ Intensive Care Unit and Hospital Beds for 12-24 Months | CitizenWire

RESTON, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- AMI Expeditionary Healthcare (AMI) will be providing comprehensive, independent, and turnkey operation management for The State of Louisiana as they fight the surge of COVID-19 positive cases during this public health emergency.



Physician owned and physician led, AMI grew out of a need to provide the highest quality healthcare in areas of high demand such as this. "We have a proven track record providing medical and surgical teams on very short notice," Dr. Thomas Crabtree, AMI Group Medical Director notes. "Our company delivers a unique combination of extremely flexible teams of health practitioners combined with highly refined medical processes and procedures. This combination allows us to provide an expanding number of bespoke health services around the world," Crabtree continues.



"The contract allows Louisiana to be prepared should there be additional surges in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations," notes the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH.) AMI will be supplying and managing medical staff, and/or other personnel providing direct patient care as authorized by LDH for at least the next year or two.



AMI's services range from health consultancies and deployment of single-person aid posts and mobile clinics through to full-field hospitals and global aeromedical evacuation solutions - providing people, facilities, equipment, consumables, pharmacy products, procedures, training or any combination of these services depending on needs, requirements and desired healthcare outcomes-all part of this historic response providing critical services to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services all over the United States.



For more information, please contact info@ami.health.



Learn More: https://ami.health/

