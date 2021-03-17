News: With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 73 Percent, Aligned Technology Solutions Ranks No. 181 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region | CitizenWire

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list employed more than 120,000 people

ALEXANDRIA, Va. /CitizenWire/ -- Inc. magazine today revealed that Aligned Technology Solutions is No. 181 on its second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Washington, D.C., area-based private companies. Born of the annual Inc. 5000 franchise, this regional list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the D.C. area economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.



The companies on this list show stunning rates of growth across all industries in the Washington, D.C., region. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 211 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 120,000 people and added nearly $15 billion to the D.C. area economy. Companies based in major metro areas-Baltimore, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. area, and Richmond, Virginia-brought in the highest revenue overall.



Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found at https://www.inc.com/inc5000/regionals/washington-dc starting March 16, 2021.



"This list proves the power of companies in the Washington, D.C. area no matter the industry," says Inc. editor in chief Scott Omelianuk. "The impressive revenues and growth rates prove the insight and diligence of CEOs and that these businesses are here to stay."



About Aligned Technology Solutions (ATS)



Since 2010 ATS has been helping organizations leverage and manage technology to grow and secure their businesses. ATS is an award-winning technology service provider delivering customized and comprehensive IT solutions for IT Outsourcing, Cybersecurity, Compliance, Cloud Solutions and Business Phone Systems. ATS is committed to providing world class customer service and best-of-breed technology solutions that provide our clients competitive advantage in their marketplace.



Media Contact:

Brittany Watson, Marketing Manager

brittany@MyAlignedIT.com

(703) 740-8797



More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals



Methodology



The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals are ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2017 and 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2019 is $1 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



About Inc. Media



The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com



Learn More: https://www.myalignedit.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.