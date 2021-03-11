News: New York City Takes ‘Closed’ Signs Down, Businesses Open Safer, Stronger | CitizenWire

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Hospitality businesses including dining establishments, the event industry, and the rest of New York City's businesses are not only poised for a strong comeback, it's already underway. With COVID-19 vaccinations in progress, a group of industry professionals are determined to light the way by empowering business owners and, as a result, instilling confidence in clientele. The Academy for Hospitality Arts (AHA) will be presenting on COVID-19 safety at a free virtual conference next week as a part of this mission.



"I've heard people say New York City is a ghost town right now. That could not be further from the truth," says Michael DiPeri, President and Founder of AHA. "The restaurant, hospitality and event industries have taken the lead in getting businesses back to full operating status. We've done our homework. Now we're welcoming our patrons back knowing we've dotted every i, crossed every t with regards to their safety and ours."



On Tuesday, March 16, 2021, as a part of a next-level virtual learning conference hosted by Lovegevity's E3Xperience, four speakers from the AHA will take the stage to present to an international audience of hundreds of professionals in the hospitality industry. Online attendees of the event will have an opportunity to benefit from AHA's extensive research and insightful expert knowledge for protecting themselves while getting back to serving guests safely and keeping their staff safe.



Founder Michael DiPeri, along with Karen Diperi of The Academy for Hospitality Arts (AHA), rolled up their sleeves in the midst of the pandemic to create a comprehensive blueprint for hospitality professionals to get their feet firmly on the road to reopening success. The AHA is on a mission to lead fellow business professionals through the ever-changing COVID safety protocols so they can get back to full capacity with confidence. The pair have been immersed in New York City's event and hospitality scene for more than 30 years. Now they're leveraging decades of experience to set industry standards by providing training programs and certifications, all built on extensive research and scientific data.



The AHA has recently introduced two specific programs to ensure hospitality and event professionals are ready to meet the most stringent health standards set by the World Health Organization (WHO), Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).



1. COVID-19 Readiness Program (Course (CRC) for - wait staff and servers all members of the hospitlity industry.)



2. COVID Hospitality Compliance Officer (CHCO) Certification course, for management those who take a leadership role in guiding hospitality back to full capacity.



Both programs prepare hospitality professionals for:



* the increase in new daily protocols for cleaning and disinfecting



* the increase in protection of customers



* conflict resolution protocols



* identifying symptoms, isolation precautions, and much more



During the March 16 virtual conference, attendees will be able to sign up for their COVID-19 Readiness Courses with a donation to World Central Kitchen. "The Academy for Hospitality Arts is proud to partner with this organization," said Karen DePeri, Chief Marketing Officer of The AHA. "We have already raised $2500 for their cause, and will continue our fundraising efforts at the event, offering our safety courses to attendees in exchange for their donation to World Central Kitchen." They will also have the opportunity to gain preferred access to the CHCO Certification course.



Free Tickets for the immersive online experience, "The Road to ReOpening," are available through Sunday, March 14 at http://www.lovegevity.com/e3xp.



If the first full-day event in the series was any indication, it's going to be a spectacle of cutting-edge 3D technology. Guests will soak up inspiration, and take away more confidence for the future of their businesses.



"Along with the learning opportunities, it's a day of networking, socializing and an all-around good time set in the streets of New York, and attendees get to enjoy it from anywhere. We're thrilled to introduce this type of experience to the event industry. Even after the pandemic is behind us, we want to show global audiences how to bring audiences together in an exciting virtual setting," said Cho Phillips, CEO of Lovegevity and co-founder of the E3Xperience.



Anyone interested in learning more about the AHA's COVID-19 safety training courses can visit the AHA website for details. Live online classes have begun, and will be available online and instructor-led through accredited colleges and universities as part of a partnership between Lovegevity University and the Academy for Hospitality Arts.



About the Academy for Hospitality Arts



Founded in 2014 by Michael and Karen DiPeri, the Academy for Hospitality Arts is the authority in hospitality training and setting excellence in service standards. With more than 30 years of experience and 17 years of research on service and standards at the highest level, the AHA seeks to elevate the hospitality industry through a standardized service excellence framework. The AHA is committed to educating directors of midsize to large catering and foodservice providers and individuals seeking hospitality front-of-house professional training. To learn more, visit ​http://www.ahaexcellence.com/.



About E3Xperience



E3Xperience (E3xp) is an Immersive Luxury Event Management & Production division of Lovegevity. Co-founded by Monica Mowad and Cho Phillips in 2020, E3Xperience combines live interactive virtual events with 3D technology platforms to create an immersive experience for online attendees. With a focus on education, entertainment, and engaging experiences, E3Xperience is bridging the gap between in-person and virtual events. For more information or to schedule your next hybrid event, contact Monica Mowad at 888-221-9988 x900.



About Lovegevity



Lovegevity is a career and technical education (CTE) course provider to schools, colleges, and universities. Founded in 1997 by Cho Phillips, Lovegevity has over 2200 accredited college and university partners across the United States and around the world. Lovegevity's CTE programs provide skills, training, and education through various learning experiences, including hands-on, real-world learning, and paid internships. Lovegevity builds hybrid programs for both classroom and online learning with career-focused learning outcomes. For more information, visit ​http://www.lovegevity.com/



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/2P9c83e1XmI



Learn More: https://ahaexcellence.com/

