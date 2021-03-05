News: ViewTech Borescopes Acquires New Clients Replacing Outdated Visual Inspection Scopes | CitizenWire

VJ-3 Video Borescope Chosen to Complete New Inspection Requirements

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. /CitizenWire/ -- Whether an inspection application requires a small diameter borescope to enter a narrow access port or one that can articulate as it navigates through lengthy piping, ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 video borescopes are utilized and relied upon throughout every industry. North America's lineup of top-selling articulating video borescopes caught the attention of two of their newest clients, a manufacturer of oceanographic measurement equipment and a global energy supplier.



A Production Engineer for an oceanographic equipment manufacturing company sought a new visual inspection tool to assist with product design. It was essential the borescope feature brighter lighting and an improved image quality than their current borescope was equipped with. Through ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, no-obligation demo offer, their Washington based facility was able to trial a VJ-3 2.8mm x 1.0-meter video borescope.



With hands-on experience utilizing the VJ-3, the ViewTech borescope documented areas not visually accessible during previous remote visual inspections (RVI). The decision to purchase was easy to quantify by their engineering team.



Another of ViewTech's newest clients, a global energy supplier, was not able to complete necessary inspections. With their current borescope too large to access chiller tubes, it was critical they purchase an inspection tool specifically for this application. After researching new borescopes for sale, they immediately considered ViewTech's VJ-3 video borescope. The video borescope requirements their Operations & Maintenance Supervisor deemed crucial were: 360-degree articulation, more than 20 feet of insertion tube, and a diameter smaller than half of one inch. The borescope experts at ViewTech recommended they trial a VJ-3 Dual Camera. While many borescopes use side view attachments or interchangeable viewing angle tips, with the ViewTech Dual Camera borescope, simply pushing a button toggles between front-view and side-view cameras. After their free demo VJ-3 Dual Camera was onsite and chiller tube inspections complete, the ViewTech video borescope was purchased by their O&M Supervisor.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a NDT instrument used for the RVI of machinery, equipment, and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 video borescope consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with a control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



For more information on VJ-3 Video Borescope: https://www.viewtech.com/



MULTIMEDIA:



*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/nMzKWtANhjQ



Learn More: https://www.ViewTech.com

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.