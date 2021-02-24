News: KBKG Welcomes Two New Directors to Atlanta-Based Operation | CitizenWire

ATLANTA, Ga. /CitizenWire/ -- Nationwide tax specialty firm KBKG hired two new Directors, Amar Patel and Ian Williams, as part of their Southeast practice. Both Directors join KBKG with over 25 years of combined experience in Cost Segregation and Research & Development Tax Credits, two key services offered by the firm to CPAs and businesses.



As Director of Cost Segregation, Amar has become an expert in cost segregation and large fixed asset depreciation reviews for purposes of identifying Federal, State, and Property Tax benefits. Prior to joining KBKG, Amar spent 14 years at a Big Four firm focused on various specialty tax products, including Cost Recovery Solutions and Research & Development Tax Credits, serving corporate clients and partnerships in a variety of industries, including: retail, restaurant, manufacturing, healthcare, construction, and telecommunications.



As Director of Research & Development Tax Credits, Ian Williams brings extensive experience in the software, heavy manufacturing, aerospace, automotive, and consumer products industries to the KBKG team. Ian is also well versed in defending credit claims with the IRS. Prior to joining KBKG, Ian spent 11 years at a Big Four firm specializing in R&D Tax Credits and Fixed Asset studies.



"We are pleased to have Amar and Ian as part of the team. Their knowledge and experience in Cost Segregation, Fixed Assets, and R&D Tax Credits are of great use to the firm and its success. The addition of our new directors will support the growth this market is currently experiencing, allowing KBKG to serve more Southeastern clients," said Jonathan Tucker, KBKG R&D Tax Credits Principal and leader of the Southeast practice.



ABOUT KBKG



Established in 1999 with offices across the US, KBKG provides turn-key tax solutions, including research and development tax credits, cost segregation, green building tax incentives, transfer pricing, and more to CPAs and businesses nationwide. KBKG has offices located in Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, New York City, and Dallas-Fort Worth.



For more information on KBKG, please visit: https://www.kbkg.com/



