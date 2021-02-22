News: Over 200 dogs from China saved from slaughterhouses, meat-trade, abuse, and neglect will soon arrive in the United States on their way to forever homes | CitizenWire

VASS, N.C. /CitizenWire/ -- China Rescue Dogs, a 501(c)(3) organization committed to rescuing and saving dogs from the China and adopting them into homes in the U.S. and Canada, is calling on the public to help them save over 200 additional dogs.



One hundred forty-five (145) newly rescued dogs will arrive via three cargo planes on March 3rd, 4th and 5th, 2021 at (JFK) John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. An additional sixty (60) will, hopefully, arrive in the United States at the end of March - but it all depends on donations.



These dogs were saved from the inevitable just before Chinese New Year. Many were saved off meat trucks, from slaughterhouses and rescued from abuse, and neglect. They have been stranded in China until the New Year celebrations come to an end.



"What was once the end of their lives, is now a new beginning for these beautiful babies," said Jill Stewart, President and Founder of China Rescue Dogs. "They all have been quarantined, micro-chipped, and received all the necessary vaccinations. Now, it is time for them to live the rest of their lives being safe and happy with their forever families."



China Recue Dogs is a 501(c)(3) organization founded by Jill Stewart, an ardent advocate of animal rights worldwide, and especially in China. Their global mission is to rescue and rehabilitate dogs from China and provide them with loving forever homes in North America. There are over a dozen other U.S. dog rescue organizations that are working with China Rescue Dogs on these rescues.



As Stewart reflects on the progress of the mission to save dogs, she is thankful for everyone's support. "Without People.com and its readers, we would not have been able to save 60 dogs at the end of January. Those dogs are now living in their forever homes and I become so emotional knowing how much joy and unconditional love they are now bringing to their new families."



Sam Scaman Marketing Director for China Recue Dogs, admits, "Although money can't buy love - it can buy a rescue! It's true, the larger dogs are more costly to transfer via cargo, but China Rescue Dogs does offer exceptions and scholarships to senior citizens that are living on a fixed income." Scaman adds, "We have placed many of our rescue dogs with elderly single parents. The close bond and companionship with a rescue dog and a senior citizen can work better than the strongest medicine -- especially during a pandemic. I think every lonely senior needs a rescue dog companion so they can both rescue each other."



Stewart, along with her small team of volunteers are calling donors and fund-raising for this new life saving project. They now need to raise an additional $30,000 so they can bring in all two hundred (200) dogs and not have to turn any away.



"Funding is crucial," admits Stewart. "We never say no to any dog - mixed breeds, banned breeds, disabled dogs and seniors. We try to rescue them all. Unfortunately, we cannot do that without the public's continued support."



Everything the organization does relies on donations and volunteers. Ryan McDonnell, Vice President of China Rescue Dogs confirms, "all of us are volunteers - even our vet partner Bay Street Animal Hospital in Staten Island, NY. They come to every flight arrival at JFK and make sure all the dogs are healthy as soon as they land."



"What makes this project even more challenging are the number of states we transportation these dogs to," says Stewart. "From the east coast to the west coast, we have forever families waiting for their new babies to arrive. Delivering these babies to their new homes is worth the effort but is still expensive."



About China Rescue Dogs



China Rescue Dogs is a 501(c)(3) non-profit rescue with the purpose of rescuing and rehabilitating dogs from the meat trade, abuse and neglect in China and providing them with loving homes in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more about their work, visit https://chinarescuedogs.org/.



