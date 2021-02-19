News: EPIC Adds Allen Baker as Senior Risk Consultant | CitizenWire

Hire strengthens Energy Construction Capabilities in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. /CitizenWire/ -- EPIC Insurance Brokers and Consultants announced today that Allen Baker has joined its National Energy Construction Team as a Senior Risk Consultant. Baker will be based in Birmingham, Alabama. The addition of Baker positions the Energy Construction team to continue to strategically focus on growing market share in key verticals.



Baker brings 15 years of experience advising clients with complex risk on insurance and risk management concerns. Prior to joining EPIC, Baker was a senior vice president with Valent Group. Focus and dedication to clients has propelled Baker's substantial growth, and established him as a foundational player in the insurance brokerage market.



"We are fortunate to welcome Allen to our growing team. His deep knowledge and expertise will be of immediate benefit to our clients and our organization," said Brian Tanner, Managing Principal, EPIC Birmingham office.



Adam Meyerowitz, President, Midwest & Southeast Regions, commented, "We are pleased to welcome Allen to our Birmingham office. His addition furthers our strategy to accelerate our growth in the Southeast Region by partnering with stellar professionals."



Baker earned a Bachelor of Arts from Valdosta State University. He also holds a Construction Risk Insurance Specialist (CRIS) designation. Baker is actively involved with Ronald McDonald House Charities and is on the Mountain Brook Athletics' Board of Directors.



About EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants



EPIC Insurance Brokers & Consultants has more than 2,600 team members operating from more than 80 offices across the U.S., providing Property and Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs, and Private Client solutions to EPIC clients.



For more information on EPIC, visit: https://www.epicbrokers.com/.



