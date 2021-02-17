News: DataNumen Outlook Repair 8.5: Exhaustive Recovery and Multilingual Interface | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- DataNumen company, the developer of data recovery software, has announced the release of a new version of DataNumen Outlook Repair. This time-tested solution with over 10 million users is now localized into 9 languages: Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Japanese, and Simplified Chinese.



MS Outlook is a personal information management tool with a wide variety of functions. It is mostly used as an email client but also features task management, notes, calendar appointments, and contacts. Over 400 million individuals and companies all over the world use it as a standalone program or as a part of MS Office productivity suite. Outlook stores user data in PST files, and one should bear in mind that they may become inaccessible because of virus attacks, power outages, and other commonly encountered problems.



What can happen if a damaged PST file contains valuable business data? The loss or inaccessibility of such information can lead to the disruption of communication and business processes. So, if someone wants to avoid such grave consequences, a fast and efficient Outlook recovery program would be a wise choice.



A shining example of such a program is DataNumen Outlook Repair. It employs intelligent algorithms to retrieve as much data as possible, and the highest efficiency of this approach is proved by comparative tests. In addition to this, it supports the recovery of large files (up to 16777216 TB), batch processing, and retrieval of PST data from corrupted media.



DataNumen Outlook Repair is also known for its extremely straightforward and intuitive user interface. To make it even easier to use, the DataNumen team has localized the new version 8.5 into nine widely spoken languages: French, Spanish, German, Portuguese, Italian, Russian, Japanese, Korean, and Simplified Chinese. It means that those who do not speak English can now use DataNumen Outlook Repair and perform advanced PST recovery.



DataNumen Outlook Repair 8.5 runs on Windows 95/98/ME/NT/2000/XP, Vista/7/8/8.1/10 or Windows Server 2003/2008/2012/2016/2019. The cost of a business license starts from 29.95 USD. It is also possible to download a free evaluation version.



About DataNumen



Founded in 2001, DataNumen is the developer and vendor of professional data recovery software. The product line of the company includes recovery solutions for Outlook, Word, Excel, PDF as well as backup software and database recovery tools. Hundreds of top companies all over the world choose DataNumen products: IBM, Intel, AT&T, Microsoft, General Electric, Xerox, and Oracle among them.



For more information about the company and its products, please visit https://www.datanumen.com/.



