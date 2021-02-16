News: R I S E, home of CrossFit Mount Pleasant & Total Body Wellness, Announces Its Grand Opening on March 6 | CitizenWire

CHARLESTON, S.C. /CitizenWire/ -- RISE CrossFit Mount Pleasant - the city's first high-end CrossFit box to offer comprehensive, Montessori style childcare, and amenities specifically for women - announces its Grand Opening in the Belle Hall shopping center of Mt. Pleasant on March 6, 2021.



"We believe in the power of women and are proud to have created a space where our members can grow in both their physical and emotional strength," said co-owner Erin DiNicola.



The grand opening weekend follows a week of free classes, including CrossFit, HIIT and yoga. It will also include a full tour of the amenities, sample products, giveaways, a live DJ, refreshments and a glass of Champagne.



In addition to a full schedule of classes, personal training and nutrition coaching, RISE also offers boutique amenities, such as an infrared sauna, a monthly women's empowerment speaker series, beauty services, such as Botox and waxing, and a coffee and wine bar.



"The RISE concept and community is near to my heart," said co-owner Sondra Skipper Kilian. "Your life changes so dramatically after having a child, which makes it even more important to have a network of support to help you RISE up. This community focused on total body wellness can ultimately change the trajectory of your life and the legacy you leave for your children."



Co-owners and friends, DiNicola and Kilian, bring a wealth of collective experience and passion to this space. Kilian is a serial entrepreneur and business owner, and DiNicola is a fitness professional who also currently owns FIT4MOM Charleston. Kilian is the mother of three-year-old Sullivan and DiNicola is the mother of six-year-old Brennan, four-year old Sienna and two-year-old twins Sloane and Declan.



"As mothers, our first priority is to keep our families, our members and our community healthy," said DiNicola. "We have implemented extensive safety and cleanliness protocols, including touchless temperature checks prior at entry, designated 6' distanced workout spaces, a one-way flow of traffic, and intimate class sizes."



Once open, RISE will feature a monthly speaker series, a weekly R I S E Surprise event, a monthly Live DJ class, and the ability to pre-order your customized macro meal prep and a customized coffee or juice to be ready for you at the end of your class.



The public is welcome to attend the grand opening the weekend of March 6 - 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. & March 7 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. RSVP via email to rise@crossfitmtp.com or via Facebook events.



Free Preview week of free classes will occur March 1st - March 5, 2021 each day at 6am, 930 a.m. (childcare available) & 530 p.m. RSVP via email at rise@crossfitmtp.com



Starting March 8, a full schedule of classes and amenities will be offered six days/week from 5 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.



