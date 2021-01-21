News: OfferMarket Adds Auctions to Commission-Free Real Estate Marketplace | CitizenWire

FinTech Startup Expects Service to Span All 50 States by March

BALTIMORE, Md. /CitizenWire/ -- Today, OfferMarket, a technology-enabled real estate marketplace announced the launch of OfferMarket Auctions. The company's real estate auction framework promotes buyer competition, reduces transaction costs and delivers faster closing times.



Traditional real estate transactions can be expensive, slow and frustrating for sellers. Sellers typically pay 5-6% commission to agents, spend an additional 1-5% on repairs and staging, and another 0-5% on inspection-related concessions. OfferMarket uses ecommerce marketplace principles and a streamlined, managed transaction flow (forms, titlework) to save money and time for buyers and sellers. Transactions on OfferMarket are as-is, and sellers avoid costly commissions and repairs.



OfferMarket receives a fixed service fee, typically $1,250 to $5,000, paid by the buyer at closing. A $250,000 house sold on OfferMarket would save at least $10,000 for the seller as compared to a traditional "on-market" transaction.



"It's amazing how much buyer competition we are generating and how much time and money we are saving the sellers who use our auction feature," says Daniel Sperling-Horowitz, CEO of OfferMarket. Sperling-Horowitz previously founded Zentail, an ecommerce marketplace software company backed by Y Combinator.



"With on-market housing inventory near record lows, buyers are increasingly looking off-market for their next purchase," added Sperling-Horowitz.



"I contacted OfferMarket with a bit of skepticism and very little expectation of selling my property but, within only 3 days, they had several prospective buyers inspecting the home. Very fortunately, one put in an offer which was [17% above] my asking price. From then on, their handling of the process was superb. We closed on the scheduled date. I would (and will) recommend them to anyone that I encounter who has a property to sell," said Tony Santaniello from Scranton, PA.



For additional information, please visit: https://www.offermarket.us/



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/Sy8RMWsR_Qw



About OfferMarket:



OfferMarket is a real estate marketplace that uses technology to save money for buyers and sellers. The company currently has active deals in Arkansas, Delaware, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia and Illinois.



MEDIA ONLY CONTACT

Daniel Sperling-Horowitz

CEO, OfferMarket

443-492-9941

hello@offermarket.us



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0121s2p-offermarket-300dpi.jpg



Learn More: https://www.offermarket.us/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.