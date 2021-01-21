News: 8th Annual Cursive is Cool Contest Adds Additional Prizes for Pandemic-Friendly Participation in Both the US and Canada | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- The Cursive is Cool® contest will be held as usual this year after encouragement from teachers, parents and students, announced the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation today, despite some schools in the USA and Canada operating remotely, or using a hybrid model with in-person learning.



Modifications this year allow more students to participate who might not have teacher support as in the past.



Students are encouraged to enter early. Random drawings of entries received throughout the contest will be eligible for prizes. Winners of random drawings are eligible for the Grand Prize. Those winners' handwriting will be reviewed for legibility and neatness. One Grand Prize per grade 1 through 6 will be awarded.



"Every year our judges look forward to reading entries because kids' points of view are not only entertaining but also often enlightening," remarked Lauren Mooney Bear, Campaign for Cursive Chair.



The annual cursive contest has many supporters. In Canada they include Laywine's and Zebra Pen (Canada). A new supporter this year is Blind Pig Press. For the USA contest, supporters continue to grow, with Amsterdam Printing, Cursive Logic, Dixon Ticonderoga, Fahrney's Pens, Itoya, Louise Borden Author, Monkey Magnets, New American Cursive, PEN World, Sakura and Writing Academy. New this year are Caran D'ache and Colombia City Ninja School.



According to Sheila Lowe, President of the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation, "The good news from an informal survey indicates that more than half the states require at least some cursive writing training in public schools. Legislation is spending in six more. Only ten states have zero requirement to teach their students to write."



USA and French Canadian contest dates are January 23 through April 30, 2021.



English Canadian contest runs from January 23 through March 12, 2021.



For more information, contact Lauren Mooney Bear: mooneybear@live.com.



Learn more at: http://www.cursiveiscool.com/



"You don't have to be the best writer this year

To win a prize that will bring you cheer.

Entering is the main thing to do

To win a prize to be sent to you!"



About the American Handwriting Analysis Foundation:



The Foundation is a 501-(c)6 non-profit organization, chartered and incorporated in California, and are the sponsors of Campaign for Cursive(r). Learn more at: http://www.ahafhandwriting.org/.



*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0121s2p-campaign-cursive-300dpi.jpg



Learn More: https://www.ahafhandwriting.org/

