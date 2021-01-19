News: Groundbreaking Online Music School Soundfly Launches Leading-Edge Ableton Live Course | CitizenWire

The course is one of the first to dive into the features of Ableton's much anticipated new release, Live 11

BROOKLYN, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- As musicians around the world await the imminent release of Ableton Live's latest version, Live 11, Brooklyn-based music education platform Soundfly today launches one of the first and most comprehensive online courses on making music with Ableton Live, exploring the cutting-edge features that will be available in the upcoming Live update.



Intro to Music Production in Ableton Live is led by Ableton Certified Trainer Claire Marie Lim and offers a research-backed curriculum to effectively teach the fundamentals of the digital audio workstation for students from beginners to seasoned producers looking to change software. Lim, a professor at Berklee College of Music and Brooklyn College, performs as dolltr!ck and specializes teaching music technology for live electronic performance. The course also features interviews with artists Antonio Sage, Brandon Miranda, and Sam Friedman, who rely on Ableton Live for their work in composition, production, sound design, and more.



"We're excited to be able to give students a sneak peak of the new capabilities Ableton Live 11 has to offer, while giving them the tools to start making music right away using any version of the software. This isn't just a collection of software tutorials; this course will help students make polished, interesting tracks and help them take their music to the next level," said Soundfly CEO Ian Temple.



Intro to Music Production in Ableton Live is available starting today as part of Soundfly's course subscription at https://soundfly.com/courses/music-production-in-ableton-live.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/VBaCN33Q7P8



About Soundfly



Founded in 2014 by Ian Temple, Soundfly has pioneered the most effective online learning model for musicians at a variety of levels by developing high-quality, interactive content with a focus on the science of how people learn. Soundfly offers a range of options to meet students' needs, including a subscription to their full library of music courses on topics from songwriting to hip-hop production, as well as a custom mentorship program, pairing students one-to-one with an expert to meet their unique learning goals.



Soundfly also hosts the online magazine Flypaper, one of the most reputable sources of daily music education on the internet with over 300,000 monthly visitors and articles on songwriting, production, music theory, career advice, and more. The company is home to the biweekly podcast Themes and Variation, which discusses the music theory, lyrics, history, and impact of a collection of songs picked around a new theme each episode.



Learn more at: https://soundfly.com/



*LOGO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0119s2p-soundfly-logo-300dpi.jpg



Learn More: https://soundfly.com/

This version of news story was published on and is Copr. © 2021 CitizenWire™ (CitizenWire.com) - part of the Neotrope® News Network, USA - all rights reserved.

Information is believed accurate but is not guaranteed. For questions about the above news, contact the company/org/person noted in the text and NOT this website.