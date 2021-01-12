News: The Pap Corps Appoints Sally Berenzweig as Chief Executive Officer | CitizenWire

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- The Pap Corps' Board of Directors is proud to announce that Sally Berenzweig, M.A., M.Ed, has been appointed the new CEO of the 68-year old South Florida nonprofit which raises funds for cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Berenzweig, the co-founder and former CEO of KidSafe Foundation, will use her 14 years of nonprofit expertise to expand The Pap Corps' fundraising base, develop new partnerships, increase membership, raise awareness through social media campaigns and explore grant opportunities.



To learn more about The Pap Corps, please visit: https://www.thepapcorps.org/.



"We are very proud that Sally has joined our organization," said Susan Dinter, Chair of the Board of Directors. "The Board is confident that her extensive experience in the nonprofit realm and her passion for our mission will guide The Pap Corps to the next exciting stage in its evolution."



With nearly 22,000 members in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, The Pap Corps has donated more than $110 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including a historic $50 million pledge in 2016 dedicating The Pap Corps Campus at Sylvester at Deerfield Beach. The Pap Corps' donations support ground-breaking cancer research at South Florida's only NCI-Designated cancer center.



"The Pap Corps is an organization that I have a very strong connection with," said Berenzweig. "My late stepmother (bonus Mom), Bobbi Friedman, was the founder of the Woodfield Country Club chapter and helped raise funds to bring Sylvester to Deerfield Beach. My father Aaron Friedman honors Bobbi's memory annually when he donates to the Woodfield Chapter largest fundraiser the 'Bobbi Friedman Memorial Card Party.' And my mother-in-law, Sandy Berenzweig, is an active member of the Boca Pointe chapter. Through my family, I have witnessed the dedication and commitment Pap Corps members have for this cause, and it's beyond inspiring. And like so many, I have experienced the heartbreaking loss of too many people I love to cancer. The loss of family and friends fuels my determination to find a cure. For me, the Pap Corp Champions for Cancer Research mission was tailor-made for my skill-set and passion as I launch the next phase of my career."



Berenzweig is a very familiar face in the philanthropic world as she was the co-founder and former CEO of KidSafe Foundation and was recognized for her outstanding leadership as a 2019 L'Oreal Paris Women of Worth Honoree. Sally also received the distinguished Jefferson Award for Public Service. After 14 years with the organization, Berenzweig was ready for change and a new challenge. She handed the baton to her successor and began exploring opportunities in the consulting realm until she connected with The Pap Corps leadership, who recruited her to fill the position that has been vacant for several months.



In addition to her stellar nonprofit background, Berenzweig is a former Psychotherapist who has a Masters in Education and a Masters in Counseling Psychology. Sally is the co-author of a parenting book, two award-winning children's books, eLearn trainings and an 8-lesson curriculum for children that has been taught in Palm Beach and Broward County School Districts for over 10 years. Sally is also a member of the Soroptimist International.



ABOUT THE PAP CORPS



Since its founding in 1952, The Pap Corps has donated more than $110 million to Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, including a historic $50 million pledge in 2016 dedicating The Pap Corps Campus at Sylvester in Deerfield Beach. The Pap Corps, a grassroots organization, derives its name from Dr. George Papanicolaou, a pioneer in cytopathology and early cancer detection, who introduced the world to the revolutionary 'Pap' test. A small group of women began the organization to support his efforts, and over the decades it has grown into an organization of nearly 22,000 men and women, in over 50 chapters, who raise funds to support all types of cancers.



