News: TAG CXO Expands Fractional CIO Services | CitizenWire

PHOENIX, Ariz. /CitizenWire/ -- TAG CXO, a provider of fractional IT executives, announced today that it has expanded its practice areas to include PMO leadership (project management office), IT Operations, and Business Intelligence. The move leverages a growing trend amongst mid-sized companies to hire fractional executives, as opposed to full-time staff, in key corporate leadership roles.



Since 2019, TAG CXO began providing Chief Information Officers (CIOs) on a fractional, or interim basis to mid-sized companies. From its inception, the firm's battle-tested executives have brought C-suite experience from some of the world's largest corporations to mid-market firms so that these companies could benefit from world-class executive talent at a fraction of the cost of hiring full-time talent.



Today, the company announced that it expanded its network of fractional executives to include other critical areas of IT, including the Project Management Office (PMO), IT Operations, and Business Intelligence.



"Our ambition is to provide the most experienced and proven CIOs to our clients so that they can outsmart, or out maneuver their competitive giants," said Paul Theisen, CEO of TAG CXO. "At our client's behest, we are now offering these additional areas of IT leadership, to complement our CIOs, so clients benefit from the right level of talent sourced for the right job at the right time."



To learn more visit: https://tagcxo.com/services



About TAG CXO:



Based in Phoenix, Arizona, TAG CXO is a privately held company, providing Interim and Fractional IT leadership executives, founded in 2019. The company maintains a bench of industry-trained, enterprise-level executives, available on-demand to mid-market CEOs. TAG CXO executives help to round-out a firm's leadership team and close the IT talent gap with fully qualified expertise, offering a more affordable, lower-risk option than hiring full-time staff. Learn more at: https://tagcxo.com/.



TAG CXO, 7000 N 16th Street, Suite 120-167, Phoenix, AZ 85020.



