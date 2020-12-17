News: Suzuki-Marketing Introduces ‘The Mikuni’ Blended Japanese Whisky to the US | CitizenWire

An Affordable, smooth-tasting introduction to the world of Japanese Whisky

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Suzuki-Marketing, Incorporated, a South San Francisco-based wine and spirits importer and marketing company, is introducing "The Mikuni" blended Japanese whisky to the U.S. Market.



The Mikuni is a blend of malt whisky, grain whisky, and fresh mountain water drawn from 250 meters (821 feet) underground, filtered through porous, volcanic rock, and blended by Master Blender Kenji Wantanabe. The whisky is then aged three years in bourbon barrels. The distillery faces Mt. Fuji, and is located in Yamanashi Prefecture, at the foot of Japan's Southern Alps.



Jimmy Sai, Mikuni's president, credits the worldwide popularity of Japanese Whisky for inspiring The Mikuni. "We could see that Japanese whisky is very well-received in the U.S., but that a lot of people are intimidated by the prices. Our goal was to create a whisky that reflects Japan's whisky heritage, but that was also affordable to people trying Japanese whisky for the first time. And, of course, it had to taste really good."



Richard Bischoff, Suzuki-Marketing's vice-president of business development, first became aware of Japanese whisky in the summer of 2011. "We were visiting a wine store in Wakayama and had just finished dinner with our colleagues," he said, "when somebody poured me a glass of 12-year-old Japanese whisky. Like many Americans, my first reaction was 'Japan makes whisky?' After my first sip, my second reaction was, 'where have you been all my life?' So, when Quinton Jay, at Bacchus Wine & Spirits, introduced us to Jimmy, we became very excited about this opportunity to bring this whisky to the U.S."



Quinton Jay is the owner of Bacchus Wine & Spirits in Millbrae, California. "As a consumer, I love to drink Japanese whisky, and we love selling it at the store," he said. "I've been looking for an "every day," Japanese whisky that my customers could enjoy without breaking the bank. When Jimmy introduced me to The Mikuni, I found a whisky that was affordable and versatile. You can enjoy this straight-up, on the rocks, or in a traditional Japanese highball, and be really happy with the taste and quality."



The Taste



The Mikuni is a clear, amber whisky, with aromas of smoke, spices, pear and dried fruit. Upon tasting, there's a little bite on the first sip, but then flavors open up and create a smooth, pleasant taste of honey, vanilla, brown spices and dried figs. It finishes nicely with a hint of white oak and a spreading sweetness. This is a versatile whisky that can be enjoyed on its own, in a traditional Japanese highball, or in the cocktail of your choice.



About Suzuki-Marketing



Based in South San Francisco, California, Suzuki-Marketing, Incorporated was founded by Yuko Suzuki in 2004. In addition to importing spirits and sake, the company also exports fine wine and spirits to Asia-Pacific, and provides marketing and distribution support. Ms. Suzuki was former Asia-Pacific marketing director for Gallo Wines, and is a Japan Sommelier Association Certified Wine Advisor, WSET Advanced, and Certified Wine Specialist (Society of Wine Educators).



