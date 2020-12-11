News: Former Co-Residents Merge Podiatric Practices, Form New Modern Foot & Ankle® | CitizenWire

TAMPA, Fla. /CitizenWire/ -- Three Central Florida podiatric practices announced they have entered into a definitive merger agreement to create the new Modern Foot & Ankle®. The combined medical group will provide patients with additional board-certified physicians, a brand-new location, and the miniBunion™ system, a groundbreaking, minimally-invasive procedure for bunion correction.



The merger is set to close on January 1, 2021.



Dr. Adam Siegel, of Modern Foot & Ankle, Dr. Michael Zuri, of All Podiatry Group, and Dr. Roma Patel, of Prism Podiatry, are partnering together to helm the multi-regional practice-development of which has been years in the making.



"The three of us were co-residents; we were in the trenches with each other," said Dr. Siegel. "There are no two physicians I trust more than Dr. Patel and Dr. Zuri to take our brand of technologically-advanced, high-quality care and grow it into a household name in Tampa Bay and Orlando."



The group is acquiring the partners' existing locations in Tampa, Fla., Lutz, Fla., Brandon, Fla., and Casselberry, Fla., with construction underway on a state-of-the-art clinic in Winter Garden, Fla. Dr. Patel will relocate to this clinic in early 2021.



"From the ground up, we're creating a facility that's designed to make everything as easy as possible for the patient," Dr. Patel said. "It's a new era in healthcare where service matters. The Horizon West clinic will reflect that."



Modern Foot & Ankle's signature approach leverages medical and operational technologies to elevate the patient experience. As Dr. Siegel notes, most people don't have time to sit in the waiting room for an hour. They want quicker diagnoses and newer treatment options, he added.



"What we've done is build a system that can accommodate our patients in terms of convenience, efficiency, and advancements, and more important, a team who can deliver on all of that," Dr. Zuri said. "We have physicians like Dr. Steven Baker, who has more than forty years of experience. And then in February we're adding a very gifted and renowned surgeon, Dr. Evan Young."



Dr. Young currently practices at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith, Ark. A triple board-certified foot and ankle surgeon with a demonstrated record of success in challenging and unique cases, he is known for being an early adopter of the miniBunion, a cutting-edge surgical procedure.



The miniBunion can promote "a walking recovery and rapid return to real life," according to the website of its developer, CrossRoads Extremity Systems. Compared to most bunion surgeries, the website states, the miniBunion causes less soft-tissue trauma and the incision site is up to four times smaller with a more concealed location.



"The future of surgery is minimally-invasive," said Dr. Siegel. "As with every other aspect of our practice, we stay on the forefront of innovation."



Through Big-City Technology, Small-Town Care™, Modern Foot & Ankle has reshaped the patient experience and curated a progressive model for podiatric healthcare. The board-certified physicians provide comprehensive medical and surgical solutions for foot and ankle conditions in clinics across Central Florida. With 24/7 online booking and check-in, extended office hours, advanced on-site equipment, and the latest treatment options, Modern Foot & Ankle serves patients efficiently, comfortably, and on their schedule.



For more information, visit http://modernfootandankle.com/.



