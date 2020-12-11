News: AutoAwards Creates Automotive Dealership Loyalty Rewards Programs That Partner with Charities | CitizenWire

ODESSA, Del. /CitizenWire/ -- Having an effective loyalty reward program can help car dealerships build their customer loyalty and company revenue. AutoAwards, a leader in the space, even allows clients to donate its "points" raised to benefit local community charities in need.



The car dealer world can be an ultra-competitive one. It's what has led smart, forward-thinking dealerships to look hard for ways to remain a compelling choice for customers. One company that has been able to help is AutoAwards. For close to two decades, AutoAwards has led the way in providing auto dealership loyalty marketing solutions. These programs grant shoppers "points" based on their purchases that they can exchange for several different rewards. In exciting news, dealers can now choose to use these "points" to benefit community charities. Many dealers have done this already, giving customers a chance to give back to organizations helping their communities while also assisting the dealers in building their positive reputation for "giving back" and creating "goodwill" in the community at large.



"With the holiday season here, why not buy an automobile while also helping local community groups at the same time?" asked a spokesperson from AutoAwards. "This is an exciting and cool way to use our auto dealership loyalty rewards program. It's a win-win all around."



The team at AutoAwards has over 100 years of combined experience in the auto retail world. They are always happy to discuss how they can help new clients come on board that makes sense for their business. Several different options are available. And all are well known for helping auto dealerships boost customer retention.



The early feedback for the charity aspect of the reward program has been very positive.



One client making great strides in an effort to tie their community back to their rewards program is TommyCar Auto Group. Their "Donate To Feed" campaign was so successful earlier this year that they decided to go even further. They then ran a campaign allowing Rewards members to donate 50 of their Rewards points for which a $50 donation was then made to the Cooley Dickinson COVID-19 Response Fund to purchase needed equipment like N95 masks, gowns, gloves, and hand sanitizer. Their gifts helped protect heroes on the frontline of the pandemic, right here in their community! Since then TommyCar has utilized their rewards program to donate to other organizations such as a campaign to support No Shave November and an area golf tournament they organize to support Dana Farber Cancer Institute.



About AutoAwards:



Since our founding in 1991, AutoAwards has been widely recognized as the industry-leader in automotive and marine loyalty marketing, earning longstanding relationships with many of the industry's most successful dealer groups and OEMs.



Since marketing for automotive dealerships has changed in the past 25 years, AutoAwards understands the #1 predictive factor for dealer growth and profitability. Customer loyalty is the most successful way to build revenue. Hundreds of automotive groups use and recommend loyalty programs for dealers as the way to drive brand loyalty. AutoAwards has always recognized the need for top notch, highly creative, effective loyalty strategies in large and small businesses alike.



