News: Lift & Care Systems Provides Durable Medical Equipment Checklist for Caregivers of Disabled Individuals | CitizenWire

LAKEVILLE, Mass. /CitizenWire/ -- Lift & Care Systems announces the release of the following durable medical equipment checklist for day programs, group homes, and other programs for the disabled. As a caregiver for the disabled, you will often discover that assessing the safety and quality of these programs is, at times, challenging, but one of the fastest ways to do this is by seeing if they have the following durable medical equipment on hand at their locations.



Wheelchairs



Most participants arrive at their day programs, group homes, or other events with their own wheelchairs, but having a few additional wheelchairs available is always a good idea in case of emergency. There is always a chance that a wheelchair malfunction or an emergency creates the need for an urgent escape from the building.



Patient Lifts



Portable patient lifts should be on hand in order to allow participants who have severe mobility issues to be moved anywhere on the premises as necessary. These can be lifts specifically designated as pool lifts for access into and out of a swimming pool or just to move the individual from place to place within the building.



Patient lifts are critical pieces of durable medical equipment in order to prevent strain on the caregivers for the disabled individual, as well as significantly reduce the risk of injury to the individual or the caregiver.



For more severely disabled individuals, these patient lifts might be installed as permanent track lifts that allow the individual to move (or be moved) from important areas of the building such as bedrooms, recreation areas, bathrooms, etc.



Ramps



Most buildings that have any public access are required to have ramps available for disabled individuals, but what about for vehicles that are used to transport these individuals around. Portable ramps are a must for those situations where a ramp might not be available or when access in and out of a vehicle might be necessary.



Grab Bars



Grab bars provide stability to disabled individuals in a variety of settings. These should be installed in any location where additional stability is necessary, such as near toilets, dining areas, or activity rooms. Portable grab bars such as Health Craft's Superpole(tm) or Superbar(tm) are also helpful in areas where mounted grab bars are not practical.



Railings



Rails installed in hallways, near ramps, and in places where disabled individuals might need help getting up and down from seated positions such as couches, chairs, beds, toilets, and baths are also very helpful.



Bath & Shower Seating



For locations where disabled individuals might live or spend long periods of time, it is a good idea to have shower and bath seating available for them. Another option is a roll-in shower, which is ideal for wheelchair users. Both types of equipment provide some degree of independence while still keeping them safe.



About Lift & Care Systems, Inc.



Lift & Care Systems, Inc is dedicated to bringing the highest quality of life to users and their caregivers by providing customized solutions that enhance the users' mobility. To achieve this goal, Lift & Care Systems offers a myriad of products, including Body Supports, Slings, Mobile Lifters, Ceiling Systems, Wall-to-Wall Lift Systems, Wheelchair-to-Water Pool Lifts, Frictionless Slides, stairlifts, aluminum ramps, accessible shower stalls, lifts for cars/vans/SUVs with the Multi-Lift and Glide 'N Go.



Their products are used in private residential homes, semi-professional homes, such as group homes and day programs, and professional institutions, including nursing homes, hospitals, and schools. Lift & Care Systems is the exclusive distributor of the SureHands patient lifts featuring the patented Body Support systems in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and Connecticut. In addition, Lift & Care Systems product line also includes National Ramp Systems and a broad array of stairlifts for in-home use.



Founded in 1993, Lift & Care Systems, Inc. is located at 7 Precinct Street in Lakeville, MA 02347. For additional information or to arrange for a free personal consultation, please call 508-465-5254.



Learn more at: http://www.liftandcaresystems.com/



Learn more at: http://www.liftandcaresystems.com/

