News: Tenorshare Announces Giveaways for Thanksgiving and Black Friday 2020 | CitizenWire

NEW YORK, N.Y. /CitizenWire/ -- Tenorshare, the highly professional team with more than ten years of experience, has announced giveaway on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. From now until December 10, 2020, everyone must seize the opportunity! This time Tenorshare launched a lucky turntable. There is free software license, 5$ coupon, 10 $ coupon, buy one get one free and discount deals.



Tenorshare has the highest rate of recovery in the industry. It is a remarkable software developer of personal computers and other technologies. Tenorshare is recognized as the front-line software company dealing with iPhones and password recovery software.



1 - 100% win a prize



The lucky roulette launched by Tenorshare has a 100% chance of winning. Just enter the event page, click on 'GO', users can randomly get a free product from Tenorshare. The rich prizes include 5$ coupon, 10$ coupon, the TunesCare license and the 4uKey - Password Manager license. TunesCare can easily fix iTunes sync problems and get rid of iTunes errors. 4uKey - Password Manager makes it easy for users to find, recover, view, export and manage all the passwords on iPhone and iPad. And you can participate the activities two times per day.



2 - Buy one get one free



Users buy UltData or 4uKey can get an iCareFone for free. UltData software can recover data directly from iOS devices and iTunes backup, it supports more than thirty-five file types. This amazing software also supports social media apps like WhatsApp, Kik, Viber, WeChat and LINE. 4uKey can easily unlock iPhone screen and MDM in minutes. Forgot iPhone passcode or Apple ID password can be disastrous. Use 4uKey iPhone Unlocker to regain your iOS device. Tenorshare offers iCareFone for free to back up your iPhone data. And it also supports to restore data anytime, anywhere and transfer media files between iPhone 12/11/X/8/7/6 and iTunes without limitation.



3 - Up to 70% off deals



In addition to the above discounts, Tenorshare series software also has designated discounts this Thanksgiving and Black Friday. A variety of well-known software discounts, up to 70% off deals!



How to participate:



For more information, please click the links below: https://www.tenorshare.com/sales-promotion.html



About Tenorshare



Tenorshare is an international software company founded in 2007 and is known for its highly rated software products. More information: https://www.tenorshare.com/



