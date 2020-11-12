News: Aussie CEO Damon Tindall Launches Ambitious Post-Election Black Education Plan for African-Americans | CitizenWire

LOS ANGELES, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Damon Tindall, an Australian CEO and founder of Black My Business, just announced a major Crowdfunding initiative to help fund 1,000 full tuition African-American scholarships by December 25, 2020. In the wake of the Democrats' victory, Tindall has seized the opportunity to initiate meaningful action in support of President-elect Biden's promise to help heal the nations' deep racial wounds.



Tindall says he has the answer to help bridge the economic disparity and help close the gap on black education, employment and economic outcomes by supplying significant educational and employment opportunities to African Americans funded by the #10ForChangeChallenge.



According to UNCF.org, only 45.9 percent of students of color complete their college degrees within six years - the lowest rate compared to other races and ethnicities. This high dropout rate is partially because six percent of African American college students are independent; they must balance pursuing a degree with full-time work and family responsibilities.



These numbers are staggering, but Tindall, a University of Newcastle alum says, "We can break this cycle through the #10ForChangeChallenge which aims to raise 2.6 million over the next five weeks and fund 1,000 full tuition digital marketing scholarships for African-American students."



This short-term target is part of a broader strategy to crowdfund 10,000 plus scholarships across a wide range of in-demand career paths, such as digital marketing over the next three years.



Why digital marketing? Digital marketing is expecting explosive growth in the coming decade, according to Forbes Magazine. It reports, "89 percent of all companies have already adopted a digital-first business strategy."



"African-American students educated through the Black My Business initiative will play a pivotal role in the future digital economy," Tindall explains.



Each $2,600 scholarship includes:



* A complete, one-year digital marketing course.



* A Simplilearn Professional Digital Marketing Specialist Qualification with Content Partner Harvard Business Publishing Education



* Certification alignment with Google and OMCP (Online Marketing Certified Professional)



* Opportunity to participate in a black mentoring program



* Access to career counseling



The #10ForChangeChallenge starts Tuesday, November 17. Donors are invited to give $10 or more on the #10ForChangeChallenge GoFundMe Page: https://www.gofundme.com/f/10ForChangeChallenge-African-American-Scholarships and are encouraged to invite 10 more friends to match their giving.



Leveraging the power of social media, participants are also invited to make a short video detailing their passion for this program. Black My Business will reward $1,000 to the 10 best viral videos from the #10ForChangeChallenge.



Learn more: https://blackmybusiness.com/



About Black My Business



Black My Business' mission is to educate, empower and inspire current and future generations of African-American business owners and entrepreneurs. Its collective focus is to help eliminate racism in its many forms, and to create greater educational, employment and financial opportunities for African Americans.



VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/NwnzazuWAoM



