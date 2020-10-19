CitizenWire: Chipman Relocation & Logistics and Move For Hunger Announce Turkey Drive to Fight Hunger In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. /CitizenWire/ -- Chipman Relocation & Logistics Sacramento - a Full-Service Mover, Storage and Logistics Company, and Move For Hunger - a national hunger relief non-profit organization, announce a local Thanksgiving food drive that will fight hunger and reduce food waste throughout the city.



With estimates showing that the number of Americans facing hunger in 2020 could increase by 46% - that's 17 million more people - the collaborative efforts of Chipman Relocation & Logistics Sacramento and Move For Hunger have never been more important than they are right now.



The Thanksgiving food drive event will be held on Tuesday November 10 and Wednesday November 11, 2020 at the Chipman Relocation Sacramento location at: 1620 National Drive Sacramento, CA 95834 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. both days.



The company is holding a COVID-friendly and contactless Thanksgiving Meal donation drop off. Requested items include all of the fixings for Thanksgiving meals, including: turkeys, canned beans, canned cranberry and other non-perishable items. Chipman Relocation is encouraging the local Sacramento community to get involved and help our other community members during this difficult time by dropping off non-perishable Thanksgiving themed items to their office during the requested days & times. All food will be donated to the Sacramento Food Bank.



The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a massive economic impact and has drastically increased the need for emergency food assistance nationwide. Move For Hunger has provided more than 2 million meals to food banks across the United States since March, but the non-profit organization relies on the support of partners like Chipman to help coordinate food rescues, organize food drives, and expand its network.



"More than 37 million Americans were food insecure even before the pandemic, and we know that number has increased substantially," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director/Founder of Move For Hunger. "We are so grateful to Chipman and their employees for stepping up and helping us fight hunger during this unprecedented crisis."



ABOUT MOVE FOR HUNGER



Move For Hunger is a national non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move.



Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.



CHIPMAN RELOCATION AND LOGISTICS



With movers in California, Washington and Oregon, in addition to a worldwide network of agents, Chipman Relocation and Logistics expertly manages residential, commercial and international moves efficiently and to customer satisfaction. With our strong team mentality and customer satisfaction focus, we will make your move experience a remarkable one.



Chipman Relocation & Logistics was founded in 1939. They are a family owned and operated company that turns the chore of moving into an easy, stress-free task. Whether you're searching for a local, national or international mover for a residential or workplace relocation, you'll feel confident that your move is in good hands with Chipman. Discover the Chipman difference as you relax and turn your move over to us! Visit us at https://www.chipmanrelo.com/ for more information.



