NEWS: Phenomenology Virtually Connects Broadway Talent to Public Schools During COVID-19

FREDERICK, Md., Oct 13, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Phenomenology, Inc., an innovative production model in the performing arts, is facilitating connections between Broadway performers and the Academy of Fine Arts, which brings together more than 80 students across 10 public high schools who are interested in learning visual art, dance, music and theatre.



As public school programs across the United States struggle to establish meaningful curriculum due to remote and socially-distanced learning, caused by the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) public health emergency, Phenomenology decided to take action to help bring master class programming to the AFA, featuring numerous Broadway performers, including, Jon Rua ("Hamilton"), Matt Wolpe ("Finding Neverland"), Jawan Jackson ("Ain't Too Proud"), Ginna Claire Mason ("Wicked") and others.



"As a corridor for the performing arts, the central mission of Phenomenology is to bring Broadway talent, projects and opportunities to Frederick, Maryland," said Jeffery Keilholtz, CEO/Artistic Director of Phenomenology. "Because of the leadership structure of our organization, Phenomenology is uniquely positioned to help connect AFA students to many of the most exciting performers on Broadway, and we are committed to increasing those opportunities for students in this new school year in a safe and effective way."



Broadway performers will conduct master classes for AFA students in remote fashion, where students and performers connect with each other online and in real time.



The AFA is an artistic community and career pathway program for Frederick County Public School students in grades 10-12. According to AFA Coordinator, Jonathan Kurtz, students participate in rigorous instruction that prepares them to enter some of the most demanding collegiate and professional arts programs. Some AFA classes are also for college credit.



"Phenomenology is providing access to Broadway professionals given that travel is not a possibility in our COVID-19 environment," says Kurtz. "Students are still able to learn from the experience of professionals and engage with them, thanks to the connections that Phenomenology provides."



Earlier in 2020, Phenomenology worked with AFA and area schools to facilitate a virtual performance opportunity for Maryland students by having Jackson ("Ain't Too Proud"), as their audience. Jackson also provided one-on-one insight with many of the student performers. Phenomenology also arranged to have Mason ("Wicked"), as a surprise AFA commencement speaker for graduating students in 2020.



Jackson and Mason are working with AFA students again, thanks to this new, more robust initiative facilitated by Phenomenology.



For more information about Phenomenology visit: https://phenoart.org/.



About Phenomenology, Inc.:



Phenomenology, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is an innovative production model to raise the quality of life for performing artists and technicians by creating meaningful partnerships in the entertainment industry - coupled with the production of high-value projects - to generate a first-of-its-kind corridor of professional activity between Frederick, Maryland and major media markets.



More information: https://phenoart.org/

News Source: Phenomenology Inc

Related link: https://phenoart.org/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.