NEWS: Mocha Media Inc. Launches its New Publishing Division with the Announcement of EAT TO LIVE: A POST PANDEMIC LIFESTYLE by Four Time New York Times Best Seller Russell Simmons

NEW YORK, N.Y., Oct 12, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Mocha Media Inc. (www.mochamediainc.com) launches its Publishing Division with the announcement of the upcoming book "Eat to Live: A Post Pandemic Lifestyle" (Mocha Media Inc., Hardcover: On Sale: December 22, 2020; $29.99; ISBN: 978-0999158456) by four Time New York Times Best Selling Author, Russell Simmons.



Mocha Media Inc, is a new publishing venture created by Mocha Ochoa, CEO of The Oracle Group International, A Black Woman owned Publishing Consulting Firm.



As part of his birthday celebrations, Russell Simmons unveiled the "Eat to Live" book cover at gatherings held online, at his home in Bali hosted by his daughters Ming and Aoki, and at the historic Ben's Next Door in Washington D.C., hosted by publisher Mocha Ochoa.



In conjunction with the theme of the book, each party reflected "A Post Pandemic Lifestyle." In Bali, Simmons used this opportunity to give the gift of COVID testing to the residents of Ubud Bali.



In Washington D.C., guests engaged with Simmons and his co-writer Simone Reyes as they spoke about Eat To Live in a masked, socially distanced event. Included in the book cover unveiling were Zoomed testimonials from fellow vegans Jermaine Dupree, John Salley along with other notables to include Snoop Dogg, Rihanna, Dr. Benjamin Chavis, Jr., Kimora Lee, and his brothers Rev Run and Danny Simmons.



According to Mr. Simmons, "I want the rest of my life to be about service and helping to uplift people spiritually and physically; so they can have happier, healthier lives. I lost so many friends from COVID due to preventable preexisting health conditions which were attacked by COVID. This book is dedicated to those wanting to make a little bit of a change."



"Now is the time to not only reclaim ownership of stories that celebrate our Blackness," says Mocha Ochoa. "But we must also ensure that there are platforms for writers to operate as change agents, just like they did in Harlem Renaissance and Negritude movements. In creating these spaces where we can discuss these ideas, we will be able to hold the conversations that inspire solutions and ultimately lead to the healing of our communities."



ABOUT THE AUTHOR



Russell Simmons a four-time New York Times Best Selling Author. He is an American entrepreneur, record executive, writer, and film producer who has transformed himself from an overweight/smoking/drug user to a healthy, fit, vegan yogi. He is currently the Co-Executive Chairman of Gushcloud International and President of Gushcloud Talent Agency, co-founder of the hip hop music label Def Jam Recordings, and created the clothing fashion lines Phat Farm, Argyleculture, and Tantris.



ABOUT MOCHA MEDIA



Mocha Media Inc. founded by Mocha Ochoa is a Black Woman owned publishing company created to provide a platform in the publishing industry where black voices and stories are celebrated. Ms. Ochoa is the CEO of The Oracle Group International, an award winning literary public relations firm and publishing consulting firm. Learn more about The Oracle Group International: https://theoraclegroupinc.co/.



"Eat to Live: A Post Pandemic Lifestyle" is available for pre-order at Mocha Media Inc - http://www.mochamediainc.com/



