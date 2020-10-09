NEWS: Aris Energy Solutions and Partners Win Dept of Energy Award to Advance Modular Fuel Cells from Development to Deployment

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Oct 09, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Aris Energy Solutions announces that it has been selected for a Department of Energy funding award for its proposal "Modular Fuel Cells Providing Resiliency to Data Centers and Other Critical Power Users." Aris celebrates this $2.66 million 3-year award with its esteemed program partners - the National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), West Virginia University (WVU), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Gaia Energy Research Institute, and Velocity Data Centers.



Steve Almeida, Aris' Director of Fuel Cells and CHP, commented: "We are grateful for this opportunity with the DOE, our partners, FCHEA and SOLIDpower to bring a Resilient fuel cell-based energy solution to the markets. Our scalable solution will increase Energy Efficiency, enhance Electrification, minimize downtime - ensuring Resiliency, while decarbonizing Data Center operations. In a present/post Covid World, critical power is where we need it most, in our homes and businesses. Hence, small capacity fuel cells will prove a preferred medium transitioning towards a hydrogen economy, as we will also demonstrate functionality via hydrogen/natural gas blend."



The core fuel cell technology, the modular/scalable BlueGEN micro fuel cell was developed by SOLIDpower, a European company with facilities in Italy and Germany. Aris is currently installing early units in the U.S. and will demonstrate a key feature that will be integrated into the fuel cell system: Resiliency. Near term targeted markets include small/distributed data centers and other critical power users, some of which are in the small commercial segment, and multi-family residential.



Through both the kW size scale-up and cost reductions that are incorporated into this DoE program plan, the markets will broaden to include Medium Size Commercial, Institutional, Municipal and larger scale Data Center/Critical Power users.



Separately, but closely aligned with the goals of the DoE program, Aris is installing BlueGEN units in "real world" applications.



Lou Lombardozzi, Aris' Director of Engineering & Project Development said: "We're pleased to announce grid interconnect approval allowing for BlueGEN installation in a single-family home. This achievement enhances commercial readiness; an objective of the DoE program."



Dan Connors, Aris's COO and Co-Founder, added: "The market has made its two key needs very clear: Resiliency and De-Carbonization. Beyond the Resiliency goal on this program, we seek to advance the BlueGEN's current ability to De-Carbonize buildings and facilities of all types. We believe the BlueGEN fuel cell can become a key part of a Resilient and De-Carbonized energy infrastructure."



About ARIS:



Founded in 2013 and lead by executives with decades of experience in the electric utility, engineer, construction and fuel cell industries, Aris Energy Solutions is introducing the BlueGEN mCHP fuel cell solution to a broad range of US markets.



More information: https://ariswind.com/fuel-cell-mchp/



