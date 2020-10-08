NEWS: The Joy Factory Launches New Healthcare Mobile Tablet Cart Line: AgileGo

IRVINE, Calif., Oct 08, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The Joy Factory, Inc. proudly presents AgileGo(TM) a new line of mobile tablet carts in support of the healthcare industry. These rolling carts are specifically designed for nurses, doctors, and clinicians to address increasing demands for telehealth, patient engagement, and patient interpretation. The rolling carts act as a solution for healthcare workers to provide transcription services, telepresence, entertainment, social connectivity, remote patient monitoring, and more.



AgileGo(TM) line of rolling carts are made to work with tablet manufacturers such as Apple, Microsoft, Samsung, and more. As remote and mobile requirements increase, hospitals need to adopt health-grade technology to ease the transition for their staff and patients.



AgileGo(TM) Magnet Cart (RMU101) incorporating The Joy Factory's patented MagConnect(TM) technology, can easily provide faster mobility with the quick-release stationing capability to easily attach and detach the tablet from the rolling cart. The AgileGo VESA Cart (RVU101) offers VESA 50 / 75 / 100 compatible mount patterns for tablet enclosures or devices that require a fixed attachment such as small monitors. The Elevate(TM) kiosk tablet enclosures and aXtion(TM) Pro series cases are compatible and pairs well with this rolling cart.



Product highlights:



* Quality materials - aluminum alloy, carbon steel and silicone



* Adjustable aluminum alloy handle



* Cable management clips



* 3-inch lockable caster wheels



* 24-inch diameter wide cart base



* 5 years limited liability warranty



* Compliance with ADA, UL/IEC 60601-1 Physical Requirements, RoHS, and REACH



Both rolling carts provide a highly malleable but durable silicone encased coil base gooseneck arm with multi-angle adjustments at the tablet connection point to allow multiple optimal viewing angles for both staff and patients. It's also possible to interchange each cart's accessories between wire basket, flat work surface, security cable, lockable utility box, and more.



"With this new AgileGo line, The Joy Factory offers its diverse and passionate healthcare providers a couple of tablet rolling cart options to easily leverage technology and enhance their mobile work environment; each cart is uniquely designed and built to improve patient engagement," said Miranda Su, Executive Vice President.



AgileGo rolling carts are an effective solution for telehealth in face of increasing demands for patient interpretation services, patient monitoring for both remote and in-hospice locations, entertainment, and more. With the option for a hands-free interface, healthcare providers can focus on optimally engaging with patients to ensure a high quality of care.



The AgileGo line is a mobile solution for healthcare workers to optimize patient care by reducing delays in testing and treatments while improving staff access to necessary tools and data.



Pricing and Availability



The Joy Factory, AgileGo(TM) Magnet Cart (RMU101) and AgileGo(TM) VESA Cart (RVU101) are both expected to be available October 2020, both will individually list for $599.99 USD MSRP. For more information please visit our website or blog at: https://www.thejoyfactory.com/.



MULTIMEDIA:



*VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/MlD21Ai0Qdw



IMAGE Links for media:

[1] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1008s2p-tjf-agilego-300dpi.jpg

Caption: AgileGo Models RVU101 / RMU101.



[2] https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-1008s2p-tjf-two-views-300dpi.jpg

Caption: Two views of AgileGo Models (B/W).



MEDIA CONTACT:

Bill Nguyen

The Joy Factory, Inc.

bill.nguyen@thejoyfactory.com

949-382-1552



Twitter tags: #healthcare #TJF #agilego #thejoyfactory



News Source: The Joy Factory Inc

Related link: https://www.thejoyfactory.com

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.