NEWS: Schnepf Farms Ushers in the Holidays with Two Family-Friendly Events

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Oct 01, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- The season for festivities is officially here, as Schnepf Farms welcomes back its Pumpkin and Chili Party, while simultaneously preparing for its holiday event, Christmas at Schnepf Farms.



The Pumpkin and Chili Party opens October 1 and operates every Thursday through Sunday during October at the Queen Creek farm. The event features such attractions as hayrides, a corn maze, pig races and a pumpkin patch. In light of COVID-19, precautions have been put in place to maximize safety, including limited attendance, hand-sanitizer stations and mandatory masks for all employees.



During the four weeks of the farm's Pumpkin and Chili Party, 2,000 tickets to Christmas at Schnepf Farms will be given away to guests. The annual holiday fest offers bonfires, s'more-making, a Christmas carousel, pine-cone decorating, the Illumination Express train ride and much more. Christmas at Schnepf Farms runs November 24 through December 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. nightly.



"We're so excited to bring back Christmas at Schnepf Farms for its second year," said Callie Graham, one of the event's organizers. "We hope everyone looking for some safe family fun will come to Pumpkin and Chili, then return for Christmas."



For more information and tickets to the Pumpkin and Chili Party, visit www.pumpkinandchiliparty.com. For information about Christmas at Schnepf Farms, visit http://www.schnepfchristmas.com/.

