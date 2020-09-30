NEWS: Secure The Future 2100 Publishes Paper – Arctic Ice Loss a Strategic National Security Issue

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sep 30, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Secure The Future 2100 (STF2100) has published a paper "Arctic Ice Loss Threatens National Security: A Path Forward" in the Fall 2020 issue of Orbis, the Foreign Policy Research Institute's quarterly journal of world affairs. Co-authored by the scientist team at STF2100, the paper proposes a strategic approach to develop and coordinate basic and applied research to address the challenge of rapid depletion of Arctic ice and warming of permafrost.



"Global warming is causing a dramatic and rapid shrinking in Arctic sea and land ice," says Dr. Anthony Strawa, retired NASA atmospheric scientist. "A National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) study reports that the Arctic has warmed at least twice as fast as the rest of the planet, due to a phenomenon known as Arctic Amplification. This loss of Arctic ice impacts weather patterns globally and in the Northern Hemisphere in particular."



The article proposes that the United States take a strong leadership position in addressing issues of Arctic ice loss. Secure the Future 2100 recommends that the United States expand funding towards basic and applied research and multi-agency coordination, an effort they call the National Arctic Ice Restoration Initiative (NAIRI), designed to better understand both Arctic ice loss and develop effective Arctic ice restoration approaches to mitigate and even restore ice loss.



"Events such as droughts, wild fires and hurricane related coastal flooding, all exacerbated by global warming, result in food and water shortages, severe economic and environmental loss and mass human migrations that can destabilize governments and threaten our national security interests," notes Dr. Steven Zornetzer, retired Associate Center Director at NASA's Ames Research Center, "The loss of sea-ice is also changing the geo-political dynamics in the Arctic."



In publishing the paper, STF2100 seeks to raise awareness of the intersection of climate change mitigation and national security and the need for robust policy to address the challenges of rapid loss of Arctic sea and land ice.



Secure the Future 2100 (STF2100) is a nonprofit organization that works to engage the public and policy leaders on measures to mitigate climate change to protect global security and natural ecosystems.



As part of the public education and outreach mission of STF2100, our scientists are ready to present to civic groups.



Learn more: https://securethefuture2100.org/



Read paper: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0030438720300508



To arrange for a talk on the National Arctic Ice Restoration Initiative (NAIRI), contact Catherine Shinners. Follow us on Twitter or Facebook



