NEWS: DocMagic and VirPack Announce Integration of Platforms

TORRANCE, Calif., Sep 29, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- DocMagic, Inc., the premier provider of fully-compliant loan document preparation, regulatory compliance and comprehensive eMortgage services, announced that that it has integrated its eSign platform with VirPack to facilitate the seamless exchange of loan files and docs for compliant eSigning through DocMagic's eSign platform.



Using VirPack's API, electronically signed documents can automatically be accessed and retrieved from DocMagic's eSign platform and delivered to the appropriate party, establishing a secure, seamless exchange of sensitive borrower information and documents. A robust set of user notifications alert customers to all DocMagic eSign platform events.



The integration centralizes a paperless environment to maximize operational efficiency, eliminate errors and reduce costs. Further, the seamless connectivity speeds up funding and quickly delivers loan files to investors, GSEs, the FHA, servicers, QC firms, MI firms, and other relevant parties.



"This integration helps our mutual clients to efficiently automate document workflows and consolidate the retrieval and packaging of documents according to their specific preferences," said Steve Ribultan, director of business development at DocMagic. "Ultimately, we're bringing a greater level of organization and centralization to bundling executed documents for borrowers, lenders and investors."



VirPack simplifies virtual document management for the lending industry by providing user-centric solutions for loan file management, e-delivery, and file indexing with full text OCR to significantly increase productivity and modernize business operations.



"VirPack is pleased to strengthen our partnership with DocMagic," said Wayland Pond, COO at VirPack. "The integration results in more secure document exchange and alleviates manual processes by leveraging e-signature and e-closing technology. This partnership further underscores our commitment to modernizing mortgage lending workflows. Our technology focuses on improving operations by limiting manual intervention, reducing operational overhead and oversight, and increasing loan transparency."



About DocMagic:



DocMagic, Inc. is the leading provider of fully-compliant document generation, automated compliance, eSignature and comprehensive eMortgage solutions for the mortgage industry. Founded in 1987 and



headquartered in Torrance, Calif., DocMagic, Inc. develops award-winning software, mobile apps, processes, and web-based systems for the production and delivery of compliant loan document packages. The company's solutions connect industry participants, promote collaboration, and data integrity to execute precision-based digital lending transactions. The company's compliance experts and in-house legal staff consistently monitor legal and regulatory changes at both the federal and state levels to ensure accuracy. For more information on DocMagic, visit http://www.docmagic.com/.



About VirPack:



VirPack simplifies virtual document management for the lending industry by providing user-centric solutions for loan file management, e-delivery, and file indexing with full text OCR to significantly increase productivity and modernize business operations. A leader in file automation and automated workflows - our solutions replace manually complex and error-prone business processes with accuracy and efficiency for resource-constrained teams. For 20 years we have served the mortgage banking and financial services industries, innovating and creating award-winning technologies and solutions that have enabled customers to gain strategic competitive advantages. For additional information, visit http://www.virpack.com/.



