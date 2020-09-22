NEWS: National Initiative Vows to Close Racial Wealth Gap and Provide Ongoing Support and Resources to Black Businesses and HBCUs

CHICAGO, Ill., Sep 22, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- 31 Days and Beyond is a national initiative designed to bring awareness, support, and resources during a tumultuous time in America that has caused 41 percent of Black-owned businesses to close their doors due to COVID-19 compared to just 17 percent of white-owned businesses.



L. Maxwell McKissick, Marketing and Entertainment Executive as well as the Founder of the Midwest-based nonprofit, SERVE 60 - created and founded 31 Days and Beyond to serve as a catalyst and call-to-action for Americans to work together and support Black entrepreneurs, Black businesses, and Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).



"Historically, Black Americans have long suffered from the racial wealth gap and Black businesses have been plagued even more so by a multitude of challenges and inequities on the pathway to finding success in America," stated McKissick. "It's the main reason that I felt compelled to create this campaign and initiative so that other Black entrepreneurs could receive some much-needed support via a platform that's actionable, sustainable, and designed to help close the racial wealth gap."



Nikki Woods, former Executive Producer of the nationally syndicated "Tom Joyner Morning Show" and CEO of Nikki Woods Media, LLC will serve as Brand Ambassador and an Official Spokesperson for the initiative.



She is also the product of an HBCU - Howard University.



"This kind of help and support can be crucial for African-American entrepreneurs and small business owners," states Woods. "I'm excited and honored to be a part of it."



National sponsor, Husch Blackwell - one of the nation's largest law firms - has also signed on to support the campaign and website designed to focus on three key areas and goals:



1. Raise awareness and visibility for Black-owned businesses and HBCUs across America.



2. Create, develop and manage an economic empowerment fund to support Black-owned businesses and HBCUs which will provide small business grants and scholarships up to $1,000



3. Create, grow, and manage The Give Black Network- a national network of business professionals that will donate up to 1 hour of skills or services to support a Black-owned business.



Find more details on how you can support the 31 Days and Beyond initiative or become a part of The Give Black Network, please visit: https://31daysandbeyond.com/



ABOUT:



SERVE 60 is a national nonprofit and initiative designed to increase service and volunteerism in America for at least 1 hour at a time. For more information about how you can become a part of the one-hour volunteer movement, please visit https://serve60.com/



