NEWS: MCC Fall Scholarship – Developing the Next Generation of IT Professionals

CHICAGO, Ill., Sep 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- LeadingIT, an all-inclusive, fast, and friendly technology and cybersecurity support company operating in the Chicagoland area cares about developing the next generation of IT professionals. Employment in computing, information systems, and information technology (IT) is growing at a rapid pace.



The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the demand will continue to accelerate at an 11% pace through 2028. As companies migrate more services to the cloud, the need for IT support, networking, cloud support, managed services, and help desk professionals will provide great career opportunities.



At any one time, there are nearly a million open IT jobs in the United States. The demand for qualified IT workers is amazing! Anyone with skills involving IT, from servers to software, computers to networking, web filtering or spam filtering, email support, internet access, or website design will remain in demand for years to come. However, there are simply not enough supply of skilled IT workers to fill this growing demand. The talent gap is simply too large.



One of the hottest areas is cybersecurity. By 2021, there will be 3.5 million unfilled cybersecurity jobs globally.



If you're looking for a high-paying, stable, and productive career path, being an IT professional opens up a world of possibilities (literally).



The Top 10 Most In-Demand Tech Jobs



Here are the top 10 most in-demand tech jobs in 2020

1. AI Architect

2. Business Intelligence Analyst

3. Cloud Architect

4. Data Analyst and Engineer

5. Developer (Web, Software, Mobile)

6. DevOps Engineers

7. IT Help Desk Support Professional

8. Network and Cloud Administrator

9. Network Security Architect, Engineer, and Administrator

10. System Administrator



The average salary of the ten most in-demand tech jobs in 2020 is $113, 855.



Closing The Talent Gap



To help close the talent gap and provide strong career opportunities for the next generation of IT professionals, LeadingIT is proud to announce it is once again offered a Technology Scholarship for the fall for students pursuing an IT career at McHenry Community College.



The $250 scholarship is available for students pursuing one of the following:

* An Associate degree in Science with a focus on Computer Science

* An Associate degree in Applied Science in Network Security

* A certificate in Cyber Security, Geek Technology, Help Desk, Networking Specialists, or PC Support Specialist



If you're looking to build a career in IT, these degrees and certificates are a great place to start. LeadingIT is proud to help you launching your career.



To qualify for the scholarship, applicants must be full-time students taking a minimum of 12 credit hours, currently have a GPA of at least 3.0, and be a resident of McHenry County.



Scholarship funds can be applied to tuition, book, and fees.



Deadline For Applications For The LeadingIT Technology Scholarship



The deadline for applications for the LeadingIT Technology Scholarship for the fall is October 6, 2020. Interested applicants can apply through the McHenry County College Foundation Scholarship Program website.



About LeadingIT



LeadingIT offers 24/7, all-inclusive, fast, and friendly technology and cybersecurity support for nonprofits, manufacturers, schools, accounting firms, religious organizations, government, and law offices with 10-200 employees across the Chicagoland area.



For more information about LeadingIT, please visit: https://www.goleadingit.com.



For more information about the LeadingIT Technology Scholarship, please visit: https://mchenry.academicworks.com/opportunities/1986.



MEDIA CONTACT

Stephen Taylor

Phone: 847-545-0714

Email: Stephen@GoLeadingIT.com



News Source: LeadingIT

Related link: https://www.goleadingit.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.