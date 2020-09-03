NEWS: Move For Hunger Receives $50,000 Donation from the Assurant Foundation

RED BANK, N.J., Sep 03, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Move For Hunger announced today that it has received a $50,000 donation from the Assurant Foundation to support its COVID-19 relief efforts. The donation will help Move For Hunger provide 120,000 meals to children, families, senior citizens and vulnerable communities that are facing hunger during the pandemic.



Assurant, a global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that supports, protects and connects major consumer purchases, made the donation on behalf of its employees, who recently completed their Turning Miles into Meals virtual fundraiser.



Assurant's employees were encouraged to stay active, at a safe social distance, to show support for Move For Hunger's mission to reduce food waste and fight hunger. From April 12 through May 11, 2020, 162 Assurant employees participated and together they walked, jogged and completed other activities in which they collectively traveled 14,345 miles to raise awareness about how the coronavirus is exacerbating food insecurity in the United States.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the number of people who are struggling financially with the ability to put food on the table so completing this challenge and supporting the great work of Move For Hunger are more important than ever," said Ryan Lumsden, president of Multifamily Housing, Assurant.



The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a massive economic impact and has drastically increased the need for emergency food assistance nationwide. Move For Hunger has delivered more than 2 million lbs. of food to food banks across the United States since March, but the non-profit organization relies on the support of partners like Assurant to help coordinate food rescues, organize food drives, and expand its network.



"More than 37 million Americans were food insecure even before the pandemic, and we know that number has increased substantially," said Adam Lowy, Executive Director/Founder of Move For Hunger. "We are so grateful to Assurant and their employees for stepping up and helping us fight hunger during this unprecedented crisis."



About Move For Hunger:



Move For Hunger is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that has created a sustainable way to reduce food waste and fight hunger. We have mobilized the leaders of moving, relocation, and multi-family industries to provide their customers, clients, and residents with the opportunity to donate their food when they move. Members of Move For Hunger also organize community food drives, participate in awareness campaigns, and create employee engagement programs. For more information, or to find out how you can host your own food drive, visit https://moveforhunger.org/.



About Assurant, Inc.:



Assurant, Inc. is a leading global provider of housing and lifestyle solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance and lender-placed homeowners insurance. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future. Learn more at https://www.assurant.com/ or on Twitter @AssurantNews.



