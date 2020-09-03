NEWS: Inspection Tool Demand Increases Sales of ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 Mechanical Articulating Video Borescope

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Sep 03, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As video borescopes are increasingly used as a visual inspection tool, ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 video borescope is reputably one of the most desired tools to own. From family-owned businesses to Fortune 500 corporations, each day thousands of users rely on their VJ-3 to improve maintenance, inspection and repair processes. During August business, two of ViewTech's newest clients acquired include a corrosion management company and an equine veterinary practice.



A fire sprinkler corrosion testing, control and treatment company, located on the East Coast, reached out to ViewTech Borescopes when searching for a new remote visual inspection tool to utilize inside one of the world's most prestigious and best-known hotels. With historic and irreplaceable murals lining many of the ceilings, it was critical the video borescope they purchase be as invaluable to their inspection team.



As the experts in the prevention of corrosion, water treatment programs and management of microbiologically induced corrosion (MIC), they are now completing inspections with their VJ-3 Dual Camera 6.0mm x 8.0m. With the ability to view not only straight ahead, but also at 90 degrees, inspection times have decreased, and clearer images and videos are being documented.



While a ViewTech Borescopes VJ-3 Poly Coated video borescope was being used to perform an Equine Dynamic Respiratory Endoscopy (DRE examination), it caught the attention of a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM). After completing their veterinary internship in Ocala, Florida, the "horse capital of the world", and beginning to practice equine medicine at a Mid-Atlantic equine clinic, they made a suggestion to staff to add the VJ-3 Poly specifically for DRE exams. With ViewTech Borescopes no-cost, on-site demo program, their equine practice was able to trial the VJ-3 6.0mm x 1.5m with a polyethylene coated insertion tube. By being able to capture photos and videos while inside the animal's airway, along with the ease of disinfecting the insertion tube between uses, they have added a VJ-3 Poly video borescope as the endoscopy tool for their equine veterinary practice.



In addition to equine medicine and DRE exams, the VJ-3 Poly is an ideal inspection tool for a variety of applications, including high-purity piping, fragile or high-tolerance castings, polished components, as well as a variety of clean-room inspection applications.



VJ-3 Video Borescope



The VJ-3 mechanical articulating video borescope is a nondestructive testing (NDT) instrument used for the remote visual inspection (RVI) of machinery, equipment and components. The VJ-3 facilitates the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 consists of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs, and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source and all necessary circuitry.



About ViewTech Borescopes



ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America's #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.



