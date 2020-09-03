NEWS: HousingWire Recognizes NotaryCam’s Katie Maxson as 2020 Insider

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sep 03, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- NotaryCam(R), the pioneering leader in online notarization and original provider of mortgage eClosing solutions, today announced that Katie Maxson, the firm's technology/product quality assurance and compliance Lead, has been named to HousingWire's 2020 Insiders Award list. For five years the Insiders Award has recognized unsung heroes within the mortgage industry.



These 50 winners, per the publication, are the "go-to" team members in their companies and represent a wide range of occupations within the housing industry, from lending and real estate to investments and fintech. The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.



"The winners of our 2020 Insider Awards demonstrate expertise in areas that are critical to the success of the companies they work for," HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "Especially during this year, which has required rapid adaptation in so many areas, these Insiders have been invaluable to the smooth functioning of the entire housing ecosystem."



In just 18 months at NotaryCam, Maxson has quickly proven herself to be an "operational all-star," as her work ethic, innovative thinking and commitment to customer success have garnered attention within the organization. After serving as Notary Manager for just over a year, Maxon was promoted to Technology/Product Quality Assurance and Compliance Lead in February 2020, where her responsibilities included quality assurance testing and signing off on all updates to the NotaryCam platform and providing real-time support escalations for over 70 notaries.



To date, Maxon has provided support on over 500 customer support tickets. With the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Maxson's initiative, leadership and problem-solving skills were tested as she created a new workflow process that enabled NotaryCam to manage a 300% increase in demand for RON while maintaining a high level of customer service.



"Since the very beginning of her career at NotaryCam, Katie has found ways to increase internal efficiency and to keep NotaryCam working as a well-oiled machine," said NotaryCam founder Rick Triola. "As someone who prefers to work behind the scenes, Katie has quickly and quietly become one of NotaryCam's most valuable assets, and we are honored to share her successes with the industry. Katie continuously facilitates the change and growth necessary as NotaryCam continues to scale without losing sight of our company's 'entrepreneurial, out-of-the-box thinking' and keen focus on delivering the best overall experience for all customers."



For the full list of 2020 HousingWire Insiders, visit https://www.housingwire.com/articles/here-are-the-2020-hw-insiders/.



About HousingWire



HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit https://www.housingwire.com/ or https://www.solutions.housingwire.com/ to learn more.



About NotaryCam



After pioneering the world's first multi-party/multi-state remote online notarization (RON), career real estate executive Rick Triola founded NotaryCam and completed the first mortgage remote online closing (ROC) in 2014. Today, NotaryCam is the leader in online notarization and mortgage eClosing solutions, having notarized documents worldwide for hundreds of thousands of customers in all 50 states and more than 146 countries. The company's patented eClose360(R) platform delivers the "perfect" online mortgage closing in every jurisdiction and supports all eClosing scenarios - RON, IPEN or Hybrids - with a flexible workflow for document recording and unparalleled identity verification, security and customer convenience. NotaryCam also proudly maintains an industry-leading 99.8 percent customer satisfaction rating.



Visit https://www.notarycam.com for additional information or to get a document notarized today.



