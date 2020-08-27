NEWS: Westfall Local School District Creates TV Network, Powered by Livecast365, to Broadcast Educational and Athletic Programs and Events

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Aug 27, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Westfall is working with Columbus based digital media company, Livecast365, and their proprietary streaming technology. They pursued their very own dedicated TV network and TV channels to support athletics and education throughout their community.



* Wesftall and Livecast365 partner to broadcast sporting events and educational programming to district residents and fans through Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire devices.



* The district's first TV channel is set to launch with the upcoming football season. It will allow both home and visiting team's fans, as well as friends and relatives around the country, to tune into Westfall's events with a digital ticket-based system.



* Livecast365 believes these previously unobtainable services and capabilities should be accessible to educational communities at local and regional levels.



* Westfall District staff, volunteers, and students will run the network operation, and double as unique on-the-job training for students interested in furthering education in media.



Westfall Local School District, located just outside of Williamsport, Ohio, has partnered with Columbus, Ohio based Livecast365 to launch its very own TV channel. Joining many schools in the race to provide access this fall to their communities. The channel will launch this fall, starting with live and recorded broadcasts of Westfall High School football games.



This is just the start of Westfall's efforts to bring the school district's many resources and opportunities directly into the homes and living rooms of district residents. It will also allow other districts, competing against Westfall's teams, to tune in and watch the games.



Location and accessibility have become obsolete problems. Now, friends and family throughout the country will be able to tune in. No one wants to miss their granddaughters or grandson's shining moments; with Livecast365, no one will have to. Livecast365 will assist Westfall at a time when attendance will be severely limited due to Covid-19 restrictions. Not to mention, the school district will have more diverse and unique opportunities to support their advertisers. Our partnership with Westfall provides them with greater control of revenue generating opportunities for clubs, teams, and the district itself, well beyond the typical posting of videos to channels such as YouTube, which takes ownership of content and prospective ad revenue.



Through Livecast365, creators have the capability to bypass cable, broadcast, and satellite television platforms (the companies that traditionally act as a controller/distributor of such content). In short, you can create your very own and personally branded TV channel. What's even better? All of your generated revenue stays in your pocket. You can create live streaming content, pre-programmed content, pay-per-view content, and socially shareable content. Anywhere, anytime, through Livecast365. The platform allows viewers to choose when, where, and how they watch content.



About Westfall Local School District



The mission of the Westfall Local School District, as the educational hub of the community, is to produce responsible, emotionally and physically healthy students who excel in academics, technology, the arts, and graduate career or college ready.

https://www.westfall.k12.oh.us/o/wlsd

* @WestfallHS



About LiveCast365



Create it. Stream it. Own it™. Based in Columbus, Ohio, Livecast365 is the most affordable, user friendly, and over-the-top digital content delivery network in the world. Through a proprietary online tool that aggregates digital content, customers can create easy-to-use, user-generated, revenue generating, live streaming TV networks and channels. These channels can be easily broadcasted over Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, proprietary web and mobile apps, and various social media networks. All while allowing customers to own their content and advertising profits.



www.livecast365.com

* https://www.facebook.com/Livecast365

* https://www.instagram.com/livecast365/

* @livecast365



Media Contacts:



Brill Devore, CTO

Livecast365

614-371-8071

Brill@livecast365.com



Emily Clark, Director of Communications

Westfall Local School District

740-986-3671

emily.clark@westfallschools.com



