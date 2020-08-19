NEWS: Current Builders Hires New Business Development Manager

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Aug 19, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Current Builders today announced that Hawes Helwig has joined the firm as a Business Development Manager. The award-winning construction company has been strategically expanding its market, and now Helwig will be identifying new opportunities and enhancing client relations on both Florida coasts.



"With his notable experience, Hawes will make a stellar addition to our business development team," said Current Builder's CEO Michael C. Taylor. "We look forward to his fostering new relationships, mining expanded markets and adding to the development of our company's portfolio."



Hawes previously held business development positions with Intertek Psi Southwest Florida and VIRTEXCO in Virginia, where he handled lead generation, client relations, contract management and other key duties.



At Current Builders, Hawes will focus on creative ways to drive new business by identifying and penetrating untapped markets, while optimizing the firm's revenue potential. He will be collaborating with other managers to increase contract opportunities and maximize revenue.



"I am honored to join this dynamic group of professionals," said Helwig. "This firm built its success on repeat business, which speaks volumes about their quality of work. After careful analysis of their scope of services, I see tremendous opportunities for growth throughout the state and am excited to assist Current Builders in realizing its future growth potential."



Current Builders has offices in Pompano Beach and Sarasota. For more information please visit http://www.currentbuilders.com/



Current Builders is an award-winning general contractor, established in 1972 with average annual revenues in excess of $250 million. The firm specializes in multi-family residential projects, healthcare facilities, office/warehouse buildings, commercial distribution facilities, parking garages, interior build-outs, interior and exterior renovations, all included as turnkey projects inclusive of the construction of the buildings and related site work.



