NEWS: Promontory MortgagePath Adds New Sales Executives to Capitalize on Interest in Its Mortgage Fulfillment, Fintech Offerings

DANBURY, Conn., Aug 18, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Promontory MortgagePath LLC, a leading provider of comprehensive digital mortgage origination and tech-driven fulfillment solutions, announced today that it has hired Jordan Higgins and Kim Joyce as regional vice presidents in the company's sales division. The new hires are the latest result of Promontory MortgagePath's accelerated recruitment efforts, which have focused on the Midwest and Western United States, to bolster the firm's record growth and opening of its new Denver fulfillment center.



Since mid-March, Promontory MortgagePath has hired 27 new employees to support the growing interest in the firm's technology and fulfillment services.



"Promontory MortgagePath's aim is to combine innovative fintech with cost-effective, compliant fulfillment services to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage businesses, and doing so requires a keen understanding of challenges facing today's lenders," said Promontory MortgagePath Chief Operating Officer Debora Aydelotte. "Jordan and Kim are both well-respected professionals with proven track records in identifying and meeting lenders' needs, and we are confident they will make an immediate impact in helping Promontory MortgagePath transform mortgage operations to meet the demands of the current lending environment."



Higgins is an accomplished mortgage sales executive with 12 years of demonstrated sales and management success. Prior to Promontory MortgagePath, she spent five years as vice president of correspondent sales at Verus Mortgage Capital. In her role at Verus, Higgins managed more than 75 accounts, directed four transaction management teams and represented the company through various speaking forums. Higgins also gained industry experience at Lenders One, where she spent time as a relationship manager before earning a promotion to director of the Southeast region.



Joyce brings nearly 30 years of sales experience in the financial services industry to Promontory MortgagePath. Most recently, she served as a business development executive for client solutions at Opus Capital Markets Consultants, where she was a key member of the mortgage practice business development team. Her responsibilities included generating new logo partnerships as well as designing and delivering end-to-end and component mortgage and consumer lending outsourcing programs. Joyce has also served in business development roles at Computershare Loan Services, Sutherland Global Services, ISGN, LenderLive Network and FISERV.



To learn more about open positions at Promontory MortgagePath, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/promontorymortgagepathllc/jobs/. Contact careers@mortgagepath.com to submit a resume or other inquiries.



About Promontory MortgagePath LLC | NMLS ID 1532373



Promontory MortgagePath is a fast-growing team of passionate problem solvers on a mission to fundamentally change the way lenders approach their mortgage business. The company combines an intuitive, collaborative digital mortgage platform with modern, comprehensive fulfillment services, giving lenders the progressive technology and scalability required to profitably compete in today's rapidly-changing residential mortgage market. Promontory MortgagePath's founder, former U.S. Comptroller of the Currency Gene Ludwig, is widely recognized as a visionary thinker on the critical issues confronting financial services, and his companies are renowned for their ability to help community lenders resolve their most pressing challenges.



To learn more, https://www.mortgagepath.com.



