NEWS: Kraft Technology Group Ranked Among Tennessee’s Most Elite MSPs

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug 06, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Futures creates an annual, comprehensive list, known as the MSP 501, to recognize some of the best managed service providers (MSPs) around the globe. This year, Kraft Technology Group Ranked among Tennessee's Most Elite MSPs.



For the 13th year in a row, they've released a list based on an exhaustive survey that takes into account:

* Product offerings

* Annual total and recurring revenues

* Profits

* Growth opportunities

* Customer demographic information

* And more



"These benchmarks are what local businesses should examine when choosing a managed service provider with the experience, skill set, business knowledge and defined strategy to help them succeed in this fast-changing digital landscape," says Kris Blackmon, Senior Content Director, Channel Partners and Channel Futures. "In all of the managed service providers that Tennessee has to offer, Kraft Technology Group stands as a shining example of excellence."



"The 2020 winners are truly the best examples of innovation, business acumen and strategic savvy on the planet. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2020 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."



Don Baham, President, Kraft Technology Group, expressed, "We are very proud to be named to the MSP 501. Our team takes pride in delivering high-quality technology services and support for businesses in the greater Nashville region and beyond. Being named to such a prestigious list is a testament to our commitment to those we serve."



About MSP 501



The MSP 501 rankings are determined through a unique methodology that takes revenue figures into account and ranks according to a few important factors:

* Long-term health and viability

* Commitment to recurring revenue

* Operational efficiency



The 2020 MSP 501 list is based on data collected by Channel Futures and its sister site, Channel Partners. Data was collected via the internet from March 1 through June 30, 2020. The complete MSP 501 list is available at Channel Futures.



The list and the accompanying report offer insight gathered via:

* Interviews

* Responses

* Historical data



You can gain insight into hiring trends, workforce dynamics, business models, and much more.



About Kraft Technology Group



Part of the KraftCPAs family of companies since 1992, Kraft Technology Group has been providing Computer Services, I.T. Security, Network Support, and Managed I.T. Services in the greater Nashville Tennessee area and beyond. Our mission is to empower small and midsize businesses to efficiently and securely utilize best of breed technology, so they can focus on reaching and exceeding their strategic goals. Visit https://www.kraftgrp.com/ to learn more.



Media Contact:

Don Baham, President

(615) 241-9233

info@kraftgrp.com



About Informa Tech



Channel Futures, Channel Partners Online, Channel Partners Conference & Expo and Channel Partners Evolution are part of Informa Tech, a market-leading B2B information provider with depth and specialization in the Information and Communications (ICT) Technology sector. We help drive the future by inspiring the Technology community to design, build and run a better digital world through our market-leading research, media, training and event brands. Every year, we welcome 7,400+ subscribers to our research, more than 3.8 million unique visitors a month to our digital communities, 18,200+ students to our training programs and 225,000 delegates to our events.



Media Contact:

Allison Francis

Editor, Channel Futures & Channel Partners

Editor, MSP 501

Allison.Francis@informa.com



*IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/20-0806s2p-kraft-msp501-300dpi.jpg



News Source: Kraft Technology Group LLC

Related link: https://www.kraftgrp.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire.