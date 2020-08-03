NEWS: Whiteflash Named 2020 BBB Pinnacle Award Winner

HOUSTON, Texas, Aug 03, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Whiteflash Inc., top tier retailer of ideal diamonds and fine bridal jewelry, has just been named winner of the prestigious Better Business Bureau 2020 Pinnacle Award -the BBB's top honor for excellence in quality control, customer care, and community service. The annual competition involves retail jewelers from all across the Greater Houston area, the fourth largest market in America. Whiteflash has now earned the top honor from the BBB a remarkable four out of the past nine years.



Whiteflash has been a BBB Winner of Distinction every year since 2004, maintaining an unbroken A+ rating with the BBB. The annual awards competition evaluates businesses on a comprehensive list of performance standards including customer care, product quality, consumer education, innovation, integrity, and social responsibility. With the 2020 Pinnacle award Whiteflash has been once again recognized as an exemplary company and market leader among the many well established fine jewelers in the Greater Houston Area.



Having launched their business in the year 2000, Whiteflash is in the vanguard of jewelry companies born into the information age. In addition to their world-class A CUT ABOVE(r) brand of super ideal diamonds, Whiteflash offers two other categories of precision cut AGS Ideal and GIA Excellent diamonds, all of which are in-house and available exclusively at Whiteflash. All are posted to their state-of-the-art mobile first website with a full complement of diagnostics and advanced light performance imaging. Whiteflash is also an authorized distributor for some of America's finest bridal designers including Tacori, Verragio, Simon G, A. Jaffe, Ritani, Vatche and Benchmark, providing a selection of top quality diamond engagement rings that is unsurpassed.



Reached for comment on winning the BBB 2020 Pinnacle Whiteflash COO Eliezer had this to say. "During this challenging time with the health crisis impacting our industry so dramatically, it is particularly uplifting to be honored with the top award from BBB. By virtue of maintaining a deep in-stock inventory of world class diamonds and designer engagement rings, Whiteflash has been able to continue operations delivering brilliant experiences to our wonderful customers around the country and overseas."



Having been awarded the 2020 BBB Pinnacle once again validates the company's core value driven philosophy and their devotion to best practices. Whiteflash is a member of the American Gem Society, an organization dedicated to consumer education and protection. They are also one of the few retail jewelers in the world certified for ISO9000 quality management. And a laser focus on the customer experience has resulted in a huge number of 5 star reviews at independent review sites like Google Reviews and Yelp.



In the words of Whiteflash CEO Debi Wexler, "We are incredibly proud of our team for once again being chosen by the BBB for its top award. The Greater Houston area is home to some of the finest jewelers in America, and to receive the BBB Pinnacle is a humbling accomplishment. It's extremely motivating to be recognized for our dedication to uncompromising quality and customer care."



About Whiteflash:



Whiteflash is a top tier retail jeweler specializing in Ideal Diamonds, Designer Engagement Rings and Fine Bridal Jewelry. Their A CUT ABOVE(r) Super Ideal Diamonds are considered by trade experts and diamond connoisseurs to be among the finest in the world.



The award winning Whiteflash.com website, described by Kiplinger's Magazine as the 'Lord of the Online Rings" enables shoppers the world over to view, compare and purchase top quality loose diamonds, engagement rings and fine jewelry in a convenient, secure and information rich environment.



Whiteflash is the first jewelry retailer in the world to attain ISO 9001 certification for total quality management and welcomes visitors to their showroom located in the upscale Houston area community of Sugar Land, TX. Whiteflash is a proud member of the American Gem Society.



For more information, log onto https://www.whiteflash.com/ or call toll free 877-612-6770



