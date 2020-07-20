NEWS: As Campgrounds Begin to Open in Michigan Turner is Providing Post-COVID Peace of Mind

LAKE ORION, Mich., Jul 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- As the State of Michigan begins to allow the opening of its city, county, state and private parks and camping facilities, the biggest question people are asking post-COVID is "how safe are the bathroom facilities at these parks and campgrounds?" While Turner Sanitation can't answer that question for all re-opening parks and campgrounds, it CAN answer that question for those facilities using Turner portable facilities and sanitation services. That answer is a resounding "very safe and very clean!"



Most RV parks, campgrounds and government-sponsored parks have the need for outdoor facilities for RV and boat owners, as well as hikers and anyone using a facility for one day or for weeks. It's the only option available for people who use them, outside of RV holding tanks. But with everyone concerned about the cleanliness of outdoor bathroom facilities, especially now in the midst of our COVID crisis, Turner Sanitation is going the extra mile for its customers.



"We have always cleaned portable facilities more than has been previously required, but we've doubled down on our efforts to make sure we provide the very cleanest options for our clients," said Turner Sanitation owner Darin Gross. "We are extremely familiar with the state laws on bathroom cleanliness, but we will be making more frequent visits to clean and sanitize facilities to put our clients and the public at ease."



Many parks and RV parks are re-opening on a staggered basis because of the work that's needed to bring its facilities up to a post-COVID level. Cleaner bathrooms will also encourage people to come back to the parks and campgrounds, with some potential visitors concerned about the continued spreading of COVID. But for weeks now, Turner Sanitation has been sanitizing park and RV facilities enabling them to open quicker and give visitors peace of mind. "Our services have really put RV Park owners and those running government parks more at ease," said Gross. "If the openings aren't done properly and not meeting state guidelines, they can be heavily fined. That's where we come in."



Turner has been providing portable bathroom facilities in Michigan and has been called upon to clean RV park and campground facilities for more than 40 years.



To inquire about how you can benefit from Turner Sanitation's experience, call 248-693-0998 or go to https://turnersanitationlo.com/.



Turner Sanitation, 1149 Rhodes Road, Lake Orion, MI 48361.



